Pachuca vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca and Club Leon will renew their rivalry on Thursday as the two sides meet in round 6 of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura campaign at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo.

Pachuca picked up back-to-back wins for the first time in the Clausura phase as they edged out Tijuana 3-2 last time out.

Guillermo Almada's side have now won three of their four league matches since the turn of the year, and find themselves in sixth place in the Clausura standings, level on nine points with fifth-placed Club Necaxa.

Club Leon, meanwhile, were on the wrong end of a 4-1 smashing at the hands of Toluca at the Estadio Nemesio Díez last weekend. With only four points from their opening four games, the visitors are currently 12th in the Clausura table, level on points with Santos Laguna and Puebla.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pachuca vs Leon kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

Pachuca will welcome Leon to Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Wednesday, with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Pachuca vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be made available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Pachuca have two injury concerns with Israel Luna and Celso Ortiz both out with knee issues. Striker Salomon Rondon bagged himself a goal and an assist in Pachuca's thrilling 3-2 victory over Tijuana in the previous clash as he is the club's top scorer with four goals and could cause problems in the opposing box.

Pachuca predicted XI: Moreno; Aburto, Cabral, Barreto, Cruz; Pedraza, Sanchez; Macias, Gutierrez, Idrissi; Rondon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga Midfielders: Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez Forwards: Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez

Leon team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Club Leon camp, with Uruguayan forward Angel Mena set to partner Federico Vinas upfront, with the duo combining for six goals so far in the Clausura phase.

Club Leon predicted XI: Cota; Rodriguez, Frias, Barreiro, Ramirez; Ambriz, Rodriguez, Napoli; Silva; Vinas, Mena

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco, Garcia Defenders: Tesillo, Moreno, Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, O. Rodriguez, Bellon, Villa Midfielders: Ambriz, Romero, I. Rodriguez, Fernandez, Sanchez, Mena, E. Hernandez, Ramirez Forwards: Lopez, Vinas, Alvarado, Rubio, Santos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/01/24 Pachuca 0-0 Leon Liga MX Apertura 11/07/23 Leon 4-0 Pachuca Liga MX Apertura 04/02/23 Leon 0-1 Pachuca Liga MX Clausura 22/08/22 Pachuca 1-0 Leon Liga MX Apertura 23/01/22 Leon 2-1 Pachuca Liga MX Clausura

