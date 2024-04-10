Pachuca vs Club Sport Herediano: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Pachuca and Club Sport Herediano, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Five-time Concacaf Champions Cup winners Pachuca will take on Herediano in the second leg of the tournament's quarter-final at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium on Wednesday.

Pachuca made it to the last eight after they thrashed Philadelphia Union 6-0 on aggregate. Interestingly, all the goals were scored at home and that's what would have made the hosts the instant favourites for this clash as well, only if they had not gotten the job done in the first leg itself.

Herediano were hammered 0-5 in the first leg and they will be praying for a miracle in this contest. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pachuca vs Herediano kick-off time

Date: April 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.15 pm ET Venue: Miguel Hidalgo Stadium

The Concacaf Champions Cup quarter-final second-leg between Herediano and Pachuca will take place on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Miguel Hidalgo Stadium.

It will kick off at 8.15 pm ET for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Pachuca vs Herediano online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Herediano and Pachuca will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, and FS1 in the US.

Viewers will get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Herediano team news

Herediano has a full squad available and will be determined to bounce back after conceding five goals in the first leg.

After three matches in a row without scoring a goal, Herediano managed to hit three past Grecia in their last outing.

Herediano possible XI: Lezcano; Rubio, Montes, Salazar, Basulto, Tejeda, Cruz, Campos, Araya, Rojas, Vega

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lezcano, Cruz, Orias Defenders: Montes, Fuller, Faerron, Basulto, Rubio, Quirós, Salazar, Brown, Araya Midfielders: Aguilar, Tejeda, Cruz, Torres, Vega, Canales, Ruiz, Rojas, Galo, Araya, Johnson, Juarez, Hadden, Murillo, Hidalgo Cerdas Forwards: Torres, Rodriguez, Garza, Ruiz, Campos, Myrie

Pachuca team news

Even though Celso Ortiz has made progress in his knee injury recovery, his participation in the upcoming match for Los Tuzos remains uncertain

Salomon Rondon has been in good form in the final third recently and will be the one to watch out for.

Pachuca predicted XI: Eulogio; A. Sanchez, Berlanga, Barreto, Gonzalez; Luna, Sanchez; Macias, De La Rosa, Idrissi; Rondon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga, Aceves, A. Sanchez Midfielders: Montiel, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez Forwards: Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez, Rondon

Head-to-Head Record

Apart from the first leg clash which Pachuca won 5-0, these two sides have not faced off previously.

Useful links