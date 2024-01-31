This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Pachuca vs Atlas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
team-logo
Watch on Vix
Atlas Xolos Clausura 2024Getty
Liga MXPachuca vs AtlasPachucaAtlas

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca will take on Atlas in the Liga MX fixture at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium on Wednesday. Atlas picked up their first win of the new Clausura campaign in their third game whereas Pachuca have a win and a loss to their name after two rounds.

Pachuca are heading into the game on the back of a heavy 3-1 defeat at the hands of Pumas UNAM but will be hoping to bounce back with a win. Atlas should be in a better position going into the fixture as they recently beat Juarez 2-1, albeit with only nine men on the field in the end due to two sending-offs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pachuca vs Atlas kick-off time

Date:Wednesday January 31, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm ET
Venue:Miguel Hidalgo Stadium

The match will be played at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Pachuca vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Pachuca will depend on the experienced Salomon Rondon to come up with the goals in the final third. Daniel Aceves is the only scorer for Pachuca so far in the competition but that will change as they are expected to go all-out against Atlas on Wednesday.

Pachuca predicted XI: Moreno, Barreto, Cabral, Aceves, López, Bautista, Pedraza, Sánchez, Rondón, Idrissi, Hernández

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Moreno, Eulogio
Defenders:Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga, Aceves
Midfielders:Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez
Forwards:Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez, Rondon

Atlas team news

Atlas have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare for the fourth round of the Clausura. However, they will miss Mateo Garcia and Jordy Caicedo for this clash as both of them were sent off in the previous game.

Atlas predicted XI: Vargas (GK), Aguirre, Santamaria, Nervo, Lozano, Marquez, Zaldivar, Murillo, Trejo, Fulgencio, Guzman

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vargas, Hernandez, Nervo
Defenders:G. Aguirre, Robles, Reyes, J. Lozano, Abella, Dominguez
Midfielders:Rocha, Zaldivar, Marquez, Zapata, Martinez, B. Lozano, Solari
Forwards:E. Aguirre, Trejo, Guzman

Head-to-Head Record

DateCompetitionMatch
02/11/23Liga MXAtlas 0 - 2 Pachuca
16/04/23Liga MXAtlas 4 - 1 Pachuca
26/08/22Liga MXPachuca 3 - 1 Atlas
30/05/22Liga MXPachuca 2 - 1 Atlas
27/05/22Liga MXAtlas 2 - 0 Pachuca

Useful links

Advertisement