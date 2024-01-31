Pachuca vs Atlas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca will take on Atlas in the Liga MX fixture at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium on Wednesday. Atlas picked up their first win of the new Clausura campaign in their third game whereas Pachuca have a win and a loss to their name after two rounds.

Pachuca are heading into the game on the back of a heavy 3-1 defeat at the hands of Pumas UNAM but will be hoping to bounce back with a win. Atlas should be in a better position going into the fixture as they recently beat Juarez 2-1, albeit with only nine men on the field in the end due to two sending-offs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pachuca vs Atlas kick-off time

Date: Wednesday January 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Miguel Hidalgo Stadium

The match will be played at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Pachuca vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Pachuca will depend on the experienced Salomon Rondon to come up with the goals in the final third. Daniel Aceves is the only scorer for Pachuca so far in the competition but that will change as they are expected to go all-out against Atlas on Wednesday.

Pachuca predicted XI: Moreno, Barreto, Cabral, Aceves, López, Bautista, Pedraza, Sánchez, Rondón, Idrissi, Hernández

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga, Aceves Midfielders: Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez Forwards: Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez, Rondon

Atlas team news

Atlas have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare for the fourth round of the Clausura. However, they will miss Mateo Garcia and Jordy Caicedo for this clash as both of them were sent off in the previous game.

Atlas predicted XI: Vargas (GK), Aguirre, Santamaria, Nervo, Lozano, Marquez, Zaldivar, Murillo, Trejo, Fulgencio, Guzman

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Nervo Defenders: G. Aguirre, Robles, Reyes, J. Lozano, Abella, Dominguez Midfielders: Rocha, Zaldivar, Marquez, Zapata, Martinez, B. Lozano, Solari Forwards: E. Aguirre, Trejo, Guzman

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 02/11/23 Liga MX Atlas 0 - 2 Pachuca 16/04/23 Liga MX Atlas 4 - 1 Pachuca 26/08/22 Liga MX Pachuca 3 - 1 Atlas 30/05/22 Liga MX Pachuca 2 - 1 Atlas 27/05/22 Liga MX Atlas 2 - 0 Pachuca

