Pachuca vs Atlas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Pachuca will take on Atlas in the Liga MX fixture at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium on Wednesday. Atlas picked up their first win of the new Clausura campaign in their third game whereas Pachuca have a win and a loss to their name after two rounds.
Pachuca are heading into the game on the back of a heavy 3-1 defeat at the hands of Pumas UNAM but will be hoping to bounce back with a win. Atlas should be in a better position going into the fixture as they recently beat Juarez 2-1, albeit with only nine men on the field in the end due to two sending-offs.
Pachuca vs Atlas kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday January 31, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm ET
|Venue:
|Miguel Hidalgo Stadium
The match will be played at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Pachuca vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Pachuca team news
Pachuca will depend on the experienced Salomon Rondon to come up with the goals in the final third. Daniel Aceves is the only scorer for Pachuca so far in the competition but that will change as they are expected to go all-out against Atlas on Wednesday.
Pachuca predicted XI: Moreno, Barreto, Cabral, Aceves, López, Bautista, Pedraza, Sánchez, Rondón, Idrissi, Hernández
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Moreno, Eulogio
|Defenders:
|Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga, Aceves
|Midfielders:
|Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez
|Forwards:
|Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez, Rondon
Atlas team news
Atlas have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare for the fourth round of the Clausura. However, they will miss Mateo Garcia and Jordy Caicedo for this clash as both of them were sent off in the previous game.
Atlas predicted XI: Vargas (GK), Aguirre, Santamaria, Nervo, Lozano, Marquez, Zaldivar, Murillo, Trejo, Fulgencio, Guzman
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vargas, Hernandez, Nervo
|Defenders:
|G. Aguirre, Robles, Reyes, J. Lozano, Abella, Dominguez
|Midfielders:
|Rocha, Zaldivar, Marquez, Zapata, Martinez, B. Lozano, Solari
|Forwards:
|E. Aguirre, Trejo, Guzman
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Competition
|Match
|02/11/23
|Liga MX
|Atlas 0 - 2 Pachuca
|16/04/23
|Liga MX
|Atlas 4 - 1 Pachuca
|26/08/22
|Liga MX
|Pachuca 3 - 1 Atlas
|30/05/22
|Liga MX
|Pachuca 2 - 1 Atlas
|27/05/22
|Liga MX
|Atlas 2 - 0 Pachuca