How to watch today's Pachuca vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca and Leon will play their rescheduled game from matchday one of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 season at Estadio Hidalgo on Wednesday.

Both sides enter the tie with an opportunity to close the gap towards the summit, with Leon even able to go two points clear of current leaders Club America.

Pachuca are fourth with 10 points after four games, while Leon are second with 12 points from as many outings.

How to watch Pachuca vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Leon will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Pachuca vs Leon kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

The Liga MX match between Pachuca and Leon will be played at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Wednesday, February 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Hoping to return to winning ways, Tuzos manager Guillermo Almada is likely to revert to a front two of Salomon Rondon and John Kennedy after Illian Hernandez started up front on the goalless draw with Atlas over the weekend.

Skipper Gustavo Cabral a doubt due to a knock. So Sergio Barreto, Eduardo Bauermann and Andres Micolta are in contention to start at centre-back, while Elias Montiel could return in the middle.

Leon team news

Midfielder Carlos Cisneros will be suspended after seeing red in last Friday's 2-1 win at Mazatlan, while Sebastian Santos remains a doubt due to an ankle injury.

After the Pachuca-owned James Rodriguez finished the game as an unused substitute last time out, manager Eduardo Berizzo confirmed that it was a tactical decision that Jhonder Cadiz was introduced off the bench instead.

