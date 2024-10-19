How to watch today's Pachuca vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca and Chivas are both desperate to return to winning ways in Liga MX when they face off at Estadio Hidalgo on Saturday.

Los Tuzos and Arturo Ortega's side are winless for two and three league games, having faced defeats against Tijuana and Atlas, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pachuca vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Pachuca vs Chivas kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET Venue: Estadio Hidalgo

The Liga MX match between Pachuca and Chivas will be played at Estadio Hidalgo in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, October 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Midfielder Israel Luna is not available for selection due to a knee injury.

Salomon Rondon will be deployed at the tip of the attack, with Owen Gonzalez and Oussama Idrissi supporting from the flanks.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; Berlanga, Barreto, Cabral, B. Gonzalez; Montiel, Deossa; O. Gonzalez, Gil, Idrissi; Rondon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas Defenders: Barreto, Aceves, Cabral, Rodriguez, Sanchez, Micolta, Berlanga Midfielders: Pedraza, Deossa, Gil, B. Gonzalez, Mena, Idrissi, A. Gonzalez, Figueroa, Lopez, Bautista, Montiel Forwards: Baston, Rondon, O. Gonzalez

Chivas team news

Chicharito and Cade Cowell are ruled out with hamstring and thigh injuries, respectively, while Luis Olivas is a long-term absentee on account of an ACL tear.

Besides, Armando Gonzalez, Pavel Uriel Perez and Leonardo Sepulveda remain in doubt.

With A. Gonzalez unlikely to start, Ricardo Marin should lead the line of attack.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Orozco, Castillo; F. Gonzalez; Alvarado, Beltran, Gutierrez, Cisneros; Marin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Marin, A. Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Pachuca and Chivas across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 13, 2024 Pachuca 0-1 Chivas Liga MX September 23, 2023 Chivas 0-0 Pachuca Liga MX February 11, 2023 Pachuca 1-1 Chivas Liga MX July 30, 2022 Chivas 0-0 Pachuca Liga MX January 16, 2022 Pachuca 2-1 Chivas Liga MX

