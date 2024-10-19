+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga MX
Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Pachuca vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXPachucaCD GuadalajaraPachuca vs CD Guadalajara

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca and Chivas are both desperate to return to winning ways in Liga MX when they face off at Estadio Hidalgo on Saturday.

Los Tuzos and Arturo Ortega's side are winless for two and three league games, having faced defeats against Tijuana and Atlas, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pachuca vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pachuca vs Chivas kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 19, 2024
Kick-off time:4 pm PT / 7 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Hidalgo

The Liga MX match between Pachuca and Chivas will be played at Estadio Hidalgo in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, October 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Midfielder Israel Luna is not available for selection due to a knee injury.

Salomon Rondon will be deployed at the tip of the attack, with Owen Gonzalez and Oussama Idrissi supporting from the flanks.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; Berlanga, Barreto, Cabral, B. Gonzalez; Montiel, Deossa; O. Gonzalez, Gil, Idrissi; Rondon.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas
Defenders:Barreto, Aceves, Cabral, Rodriguez, Sanchez, Micolta, Berlanga
Midfielders:Pedraza, Deossa, Gil, B. Gonzalez, Mena, Idrissi, A. Gonzalez, Figueroa, Lopez, Bautista, Montiel
Forwards:Baston, Rondon, O. Gonzalez

Chivas team news

Chicharito and Cade Cowell are ruled out with hamstring and thigh injuries, respectively, while Luis Olivas is a long-term absentee on account of an ACL tear.

Besides, Armando Gonzalez, Pavel Uriel Perez and Leonardo Sepulveda remain in doubt.

With A. Gonzalez unlikely to start, Ricardo Marin should lead the line of attack.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Orozco, Castillo; F. Gonzalez; Alvarado, Beltran, Gutierrez, Cisneros; Marin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Whalley, Rangel
Defenders:Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez
Midfielders:Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla
Forwards:Marin, A. Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Pachuca and Chivas across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 13, 2024Pachuca 0-1 ChivasLiga MX
September 23, 2023Chivas 0-0 PachucaLiga MX
February 11, 2023Pachuca 1-1 ChivasLiga MX
July 30, 2022Chivas 0-0 PachucaLiga MX
January 16, 2022Pachuca 2-1 ChivasLiga MX

Useful links

