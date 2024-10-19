How to watch today's Pachuca vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Pachuca and Chivas are both desperate to return to winning ways in Liga MX when they face off at Estadio Hidalgo on Saturday.
Los Tuzos and Arturo Ortega's side are winless for two and three league games, having faced defeats against Tijuana and Atlas, respectively.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Pachuca vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Pachuca vs Chivas kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4 pm PT / 7 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Hidalgo
The Liga MX match between Pachuca and Chivas will be played at Estadio Hidalgo in Mexico City, Mexico.
It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, October 19, in the US.
Team news & squads
Pachuca team news
Midfielder Israel Luna is not available for selection due to a knee injury.
Salomon Rondon will be deployed at the tip of the attack, with Owen Gonzalez and Oussama Idrissi supporting from the flanks.
Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; Berlanga, Barreto, Cabral, B. Gonzalez; Montiel, Deossa; O. Gonzalez, Gil, Idrissi; Rondon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas
|Defenders:
|Barreto, Aceves, Cabral, Rodriguez, Sanchez, Micolta, Berlanga
|Midfielders:
|Pedraza, Deossa, Gil, B. Gonzalez, Mena, Idrissi, A. Gonzalez, Figueroa, Lopez, Bautista, Montiel
|Forwards:
|Baston, Rondon, O. Gonzalez
Chivas team news
Chicharito and Cade Cowell are ruled out with hamstring and thigh injuries, respectively, while Luis Olivas is a long-term absentee on account of an ACL tear.
Besides, Armando Gonzalez, Pavel Uriel Perez and Leonardo Sepulveda remain in doubt.
With A. Gonzalez unlikely to start, Ricardo Marin should lead the line of attack.
Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Orozco, Castillo; F. Gonzalez; Alvarado, Beltran, Gutierrez, Cisneros; Marin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Whalley, Rangel
|Defenders:
|Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez
|Midfielders:
|Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla
|Forwards:
|Marin, A. Gonzalez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Pachuca and Chivas across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 13, 2024
|Pachuca 0-1 Chivas
|Liga MX
|September 23, 2023
|Chivas 0-0 Pachuca
|Liga MX
|February 11, 2023
|Pachuca 1-1 Chivas
|Liga MX
|July 30, 2022
|Chivas 0-0 Pachuca
|Liga MX
|January 16, 2022
|Pachuca 2-1 Chivas
|Liga MX