How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks to start the highly anticipated Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 25, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Indiana Pacers lead the New York Knicks 2-0 in the series going into this game. The Pacers won their most recent game 114-109 due to a powerful 39-point effort from Pascal Siakam, whereas Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 36 points.

This season, Indiana is 22-15 against teams with winning records and 29-22 against teams in the Eastern Conference.

In contrast, New York has a 34-18 record against opponents in the Eastern Conference but has a 19-23 record against teams ranked above .500.

The Pacers make 13.2 three-pointers on average from beyond the arc per game, which is only 0.1 more than the Knicks' average of 13.1 threes. In contrast, New York makes 12.6 three-pointers on average per game, which is just less than Indiana's average of 12.9.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers will take on the New York Knicks in an epic NBA game on May 25, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date May 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Indiana Pacers team news

Myles Turner averages 15.6 points with 6.5 rebounds per game.

Pascal Siakam has averaged 19.5 points with 5.4 rebounds in his previous ten games.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 3.1 assists, and 12.8 rebounds per game for the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson has averaged 29.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and a 45.5% field goal percentage during his last ten games.

New York Knicks injuries

No injuries

Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks head-to-head record

The Pacers and the Knicks' next game could be another fiercely contested encounter based on the last five head-to-head meetings. Indiana has taken three of its past five matches, with the most recent two, a thrilling 138-135 battle on the 22nd of May and an edgy 114-109 victory on the 24th of May 2025. These consecutive wins imply that the Pacers, particularly offensively, have settled into a routine versus the Knicks. The Knicks have, however, also demonstrated their ability to dominate, as evidenced by their resounding victories of 123-98 on the 26th of October 2024 and 128-115 on the 12th of February 2025. The last two games were decided by five points or less, and both teams are capable of scoring a lot of points, so fans should anticipate another close, exciting matchup. The Pacers have the advantage right now because of their momentum, but the Knicks can easily recover.

Date Results May 24, 2025 Pacers 114-109 Knicks May 22, 2025 Pacers 138-135 Knicks Feb 12, 2025 Knicks 128-115 Pacers Nov 11, 2024 Pacers 132-121 Knicks Oct 26, 2024 Knicks 123-98 Pacers

