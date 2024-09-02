How to watch today's Denver Outlaws vs Maryland Whipsnakes Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Denver Outlaws and the Maryland Whipsnakes, as well as start time and team news.

The second Premier League Lacrosse quarterfinal showdown features a clash between the fifth-seeded Denver Outlaws and the fourth-seeded Maryland Whipsnakes.

The Whipsnakes (6-4) excelled offensively this season, ranking second in the league with an impressive 13.5 goals per game. No team has been more formidable lately than the Whipsnakes, who are heading into the playoffs on the back of a four-game winning streak.

Their impressive run includes a hard-fought victory over the Outlaws in Denver to conclude the regular season. Although the initial encounter was competitive for three quarters, Maryland eventually seized control. With their current form, the Whipsnakes are poised to secure another win on Monday night. On the other hand, the Denver Outlaws (5-5) have performed solidly, placing fifth in goals scored per game (11.7) and third in goals conceded per game (12.1).

Denver Outlaws vs Maryland Whipsnakes: Date and Start Time

The Denver Outlaws and the Maryland Whipsnakes will face each other in a highly-anticipated Premier League Lacrosse matchup on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Date Monday, September 2, 2024 Time 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, Massachusetts

How to watch Denver Outlaws vs Maryland Whipsnakes Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Denver Outlaws and the Maryland Whipsnakes live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Denver Outlaws vs Maryland Whipsnakes Team News & Key Players

Denver Outlaws Team News

Brennan O’Neill has been a driving force for Denver, leading the team with 29 points this season.

In goaltending, Denver's Owen McElroy (52%, 104 saves, 11.56 SAA) will be motivated to rectify his previous display (36%, 9 saves).

Maryland Whipsnakes Team News

TJ Malone has been a key contributor, racking up 37 points with 19 goals and 18 assists, tying him for third place in the PLL scoring charts. Additionally, Maryland led the league with a stellar 62.1 percent success rate at faceoffs and showcased their defensive prowess by shutting out opponents during man-down situations.

Malone will quarterback a Maryland offense infused with fresh talents like Adam Poitras, Levi Anderson and most recently Ryan Conrad. With both Anderson and Conrad acquired midseason this season for draft picks, it’s clear head coach Jim Stagnitta believes the mix of new faces and the veteran core can make a real run at the franchise’s third PLL crown.