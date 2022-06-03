'Our fans were victims' - Real Madrid demand answers for Stade de France Champions League final chaos

The Blancos have released a statement asking for "explanations that determine who was responsible for leaving the fans helpless and defenceless"

Real Madrid have demanded answers from authorities for the Champions League final chaos at Stade de France "in defence of our supporters who were victims" of the poor organisation.

Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the showpiece event on May 28 thanks to a second-half goal from Vinicius Junior, landing Europe's most prestigious prize for a record-extending 14th time.

The contest was marred by dangerous events outside of the stadium, though, with the original kick-off time delayed by 30 minutes due to a large number of fans forcing their way in without tickets.

What have Madrid said about the chaos at Stade de France?

Police used tear gas and pepper spray on supporters left stranded outside the venue despite having valid matchday passes as others were seen jumping the barriers to gain entry.

Madrid have released an official statement asking for a full explanation for the ugly scenes, which reads: "Given the unfortunate events that took place on May 28 in the vicinity and entrances to the Stade de France, including inside the stadium itself, Real Madrid CF would like to state the following in defence of our supporters who were victims of these events.

"We want to know what were the reasons that motivated that designation of the venue of the final and what criteria were taken into consideration taking into account what happened that day.

"Likewise, we ask for answers and explanations that determine who was responsible for leaving the fans helpless and defenceless. Some followers whose general behaviour was at all times exemplary.

"We understand that what should have been a great celebration of football for all the fans who attended the game turned into unfortunate events that have caused deep outrage around the world.

"As has been clearly seen in the revealing images offered by the media, many of the fans were violently assaulted, harassed, robbed and robbed.

"Some events that also took place when they were driving in their cars or buses fearing for their physical integrity. Some of them even had to spend the night in the hospital for injuries received.

"Football has transmitted to the world an image far removed from the values ​​and objectives that it must always pursue.

"Our followers and fans deserve a response and that the relevant responsibilities be cleared up so that situations like the ones experienced are eradicated forever from football and sport."

