Orlando City vs Nashville SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs round one game

MLS
Exploria Stadium
How to watch the MLS match between Orlando and Nashville, as well as kick-off time and team news

Orlando City will take on Nashville in the first round of the MLS playoffs at the Exploria Stadium on Monday. Orlando, who finished second in the Easter Conference, will be confident of starting the best-of-three system with a win.

The hosts have won their last four league games and that includes a 1-0 win over Nashville. The visitors have only managed to win one out of their last six matches and will be looking to cause an upset in this one away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Orlando vs Nashville kick-off time

Date:October 30, 2023
Kick-off time:7 pm ET
Venue:Exploria Stadium

The game between Orlando and Nashville will be played at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Orlando vs Nashville online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Orlando team news

Adam Grinwis is uncertain for the Lions as he's dealing with discomfort in his left thigh, and Favian Loyola is expected to be sidelined due to an injury to his left arm.

Facundo Torres will be the one to look out for from the flanks. He has scored 14 goals and is the club's top-scorer this season in the MLS.

Orlando predicted XI: Gallese; Halliday, Schlegel, Jansson, Smith; Araujo, Pereyra; Torres, Ojeda, Urso; McGuire.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gallese, Stajduhar
Defenders:Porhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos, Halliday, Petrasso, Smith
Midfielders:Araujo, Cartagena, Pereyra, Urso, Martins
Forwards:McGuire, Angulo, Torres, Enrique, Ojeda, González

Nashville team news

Both Lukas MacNaughton and Nick DePuy may be doubts for Nashville on Monday due to injuries.

Hany Mukhtar will lead the line for Nashville. He scored 15 goals in the regular season and will be looking further add to his tally.

Nashville predicted XI: Willis; Moore, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Shaffelburg, Davis, Godoy; Picault, Bunbury; Mukhtar.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Willis, Panicco, Martino
Defenders:Zimmerman, Maher, Wyke, Bauer, Lovitz, Washington, Moore, N'Sa
Midfielders:Godoy, DeZart, Davis, Gregus, Anunga, McCarty, Mukhtar, Leal, Picault, Haakenson, Muyl
Forwards:Surride, Bunbury, Zubak, Sapong, Shaffelburg

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
October 05, 2023Nashville SC 0 - 1 Orlando CityMLS
April 02, 2023Orlando City 0 - 2 Nashville SCMLS
June 30, 2022Orlando City 1 - 1 (penalties) Nashville SCUS Open Cup
November 24, 2021Nashville SC 3 - 1 Orlando CityMLS

