GOAL

Orlando Pride vs Portland Thorns: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news

Orlando Pride will take on Portland Thorns in the NWSL at the Inter & Co Stadium on Friday.

Orlando are leading the league standings with 24 points from their first 10 matches, whereas the visitors are fourth, five points behind the hosts. Both teams are on a seven-game winning run and will be confident of getting a win ahead of the weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Orlando Pride vs Portland Thorns kick-off time

Date:May 24, 2024
Kick-off time:7pm ET
Venue:Inter & Co Stadium

The match will be played at the Inter & Co Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 7pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams

NWSL+Watch here

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US and highlights will also be available on the platform after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando Pride will be missing several key players for their upcoming match. Angelina, Celia, Simone Charley, Luana, Megan Montefusco, and Viviana Villacorta are all sidelined due to their respective injuries and illnesses.

Orlando Pride predicted XI: Moorhouse; Martinez, Sams, Strom, Abello; Gautrat, Luana; Doyle, Yates, Adriana; Marta.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Moorhouse, Manner, Crone
Defenders:McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez
Midfielders:Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke
Forwards:Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Portland Thorns team news

Portland Thorns have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their game against leaders Orlando Pride.

Portland's forward line has been unstoppable during their six-game winning streak, netting a total of 17 goals during the period. They will be hoping to keep that run intact.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Payne, Hubly, Sauerbrunn, Muller; Coffey; Moultrie, Sugita, Fleming, Smith; Sinclair.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alvarado, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal
Defenders:Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Obaze, Payne, Provenzano, Reyes, Sauerbrunn
Midfielders:Coffey, Fleming, McKenzie, Moultrie, Muller, Sheva, Sugita, Wade-Katoa
Forwards:Beckie, D'Aquila, Dias, Linnehan, Sinclair, Smith

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
12/06/23Orlando Pride 3 - 1 Portland ThornsNWSL
27/03/23Portland Thorns 4 - 0 Orlando PrideNWSL
10/09/22Orlando Pride 0 - 2 Portland ThornsNWSL
20/06/22Portland Thorns 6 - 0 Orlando PrideNWSL
15/08/21Orlando Pride 1 - 1 Portland ThornsNWSL

Useful links

