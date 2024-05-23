Orlando Pride vs Portland Thorns: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news

Orlando Pride will take on Portland Thorns in the NWSL at the Inter & Co Stadium on Friday.

Orlando are leading the league standings with 24 points from their first 10 matches, whereas the visitors are fourth, five points behind the hosts. Both teams are on a seven-game winning run and will be confident of getting a win ahead of the weekend.

Orlando Pride vs Portland Thorns kick-off time

Date: May 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 7pm ET Venue: Inter & Co Stadium

The match will be played at the Inter & Co Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 7pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US and highlights will also be available on the platform after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando Pride will be missing several key players for their upcoming match. Angelina, Celia, Simone Charley, Luana, Megan Montefusco, and Viviana Villacorta are all sidelined due to their respective injuries and illnesses.

Orlando Pride predicted XI: Moorhouse; Martinez, Sams, Strom, Abello; Gautrat, Luana; Doyle, Yates, Adriana; Marta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Portland Thorns team news

Portland Thorns have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their game against leaders Orlando Pride.

Portland's forward line has been unstoppable during their six-game winning streak, netting a total of 17 goals during the period. They will be hoping to keep that run intact.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Payne, Hubly, Sauerbrunn, Muller; Coffey; Moultrie, Sugita, Fleming, Smith; Sinclair.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alvarado, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal Defenders: Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Obaze, Payne, Provenzano, Reyes, Sauerbrunn Midfielders: Coffey, Fleming, McKenzie, Moultrie, Muller, Sheva, Sugita, Wade-Katoa Forwards: Beckie, D'Aquila, Dias, Linnehan, Sinclair, Smith

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/06/23 Orlando Pride 3 - 1 Portland Thorns NWSL 27/03/23 Portland Thorns 4 - 0 Orlando Pride NWSL 10/09/22 Orlando Pride 0 - 2 Portland Thorns NWSL 20/06/22 Portland Thorns 6 - 0 Orlando Pride NWSL 15/08/21 Orlando Pride 1 - 1 Portland Thorns NWSL

