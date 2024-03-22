Orlando Pride vs Angel City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Angel City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando Pride will take on Angel City in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) at the Inter and Co. Stadium on Friday.

Orlando Pride began their new NWSL campaign with a 2-2 draw against Racing Louisville to add a point to their bag. Angel City, on the other hand, failed to pick up points and lost their season opener 0-1 against Bay. It should make for an exciting contest as both teams finished on equal points last season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Orlando Pride vs Angel City FC kick-off time

Date: March 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Inter and Co. Stadium

The match will be played at the Inter and Co. Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Angel City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando Pride will be missing several key players due to a range of injuries, including some season-ending ones. Defender Megan Montefusco is sidelined for the season following right foot surgery during the off-season, while Simeone Charley has suffered another season-ending injury with a rupture to her right ACL during training.

Midfielder Viviana Villacorta is still on the recovery path from a left ACL tear she sustained last September. Kylie Strom is suspended due to a red card in the previous match, and Rafaelle is sidelined with a foot injury.

Orlando Pride predicted XI: Moorhouse; Wright, Sams, Abello, McCutcheon; Luana, Gautrat; Angelina, Marta, Doyle; Adriana.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Celia, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Angelina, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Angel City FC team news

Angel City faces similar challenges with their roster. Jun Endo, the Japanese forward, is out for the season after an ACL rupture. Christen Press continues her recovery from a knee injury and will not be available. Rocky Rodriguez is in concussion protocol, and Gisele Thompson is out with a lower leg injury, both are absent from tomorrow's lineup.

Angel City predicted XI: Anderson; Vignola, Nielsen, Gorden, Riley; Henry, Howard, Fuller; Emslie, Bright, Leroux.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schult, Isenhour, Stambaugh, Haračić, Anderson, Pérez Defenders: Riley, Gorden, Nielsen, Vignola, Randle, Eddy, Spencer, Mathias, Reid Midfielders: Ertz, Thompson, Camberos, Dougherty Howard, Hammond, Nabet Forwards: Leroux, Emslie, Le Bihan, Johnson, Bright

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/10/23 Angel City 0 - 1 Orlando Pride NWSL 03/04/23 Orlando Pride 1 - 2 Angel City NWSL 08/08/22 Orlando Pride 2 - 2 Angel City NWSL 09/05/22 Angel City 0 - 1 Orlando Pride NWSL

Useful links