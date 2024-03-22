Orlando Pride vs Angel City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Orlando Pride will take on Angel City in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) at the Inter and Co. Stadium on Friday.
Orlando Pride began their new NWSL campaign with a 2-2 draw against Racing Louisville to add a point to their bag. Angel City, on the other hand, failed to pick up points and lost their season opener 0-1 against Bay. It should make for an exciting contest as both teams finished on equal points last season.
Orlando Pride vs Angel City FC kick-off time
|March 22, 2024
|8 pm ET
|Inter and Co. Stadium
The match will be played at the Inter and Co. Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Orlando Pride vs Angel City FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Orlando Pride team news
Orlando Pride will be missing several key players due to a range of injuries, including some season-ending ones. Defender Megan Montefusco is sidelined for the season following right foot surgery during the off-season, while Simeone Charley has suffered another season-ending injury with a rupture to her right ACL during training.
Midfielder Viviana Villacorta is still on the recovery path from a left ACL tear she sustained last September. Kylie Strom is suspended due to a red card in the previous match, and Rafaelle is sidelined with a foot injury.
Orlando Pride predicted XI: Moorhouse; Wright, Sams, Abello, McCutcheon; Luana, Gautrat; Angelina, Marta, Doyle; Adriana.
|Goalkeepers:
|Moorhouse, Manner, Crone
|Defenders:
|McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Celia, Martinez
|Midfielders:
|Luana, Angelina, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke
|Forwards:
|Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr
Angel City FC team news
Angel City faces similar challenges with their roster. Jun Endo, the Japanese forward, is out for the season after an ACL rupture. Christen Press continues her recovery from a knee injury and will not be available. Rocky Rodriguez is in concussion protocol, and Gisele Thompson is out with a lower leg injury, both are absent from tomorrow's lineup.
Angel City predicted XI: Anderson; Vignola, Nielsen, Gorden, Riley; Henry, Howard, Fuller; Emslie, Bright, Leroux.
|Goalkeepers:
|Schult, Isenhour, Stambaugh, Haračić, Anderson, Pérez
|Defenders:
|Riley, Gorden, Nielsen, Vignola, Randle, Eddy, Spencer, Mathias, Reid
|Midfielders:
|Ertz, Thompson, Camberos, Dougherty Howard, Hammond, Nabet
|Forwards:
|Leroux, Emslie, Le Bihan, Johnson, Bright
Head-to-Head Record
|03/10/23
|Angel City 0 - 1 Orlando Pride
|NWSL
|03/04/23
|Orlando Pride 1 - 2 Angel City
|NWSL
|08/08/22
|Orlando Pride 2 - 2 Angel City
|NWSL
|09/05/22
|Angel City 0 - 1 Orlando Pride
|NWSL