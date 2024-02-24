This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Duncan McGuire Orlando City CCC 2024Getty Images
Major League Soccer
team-logo
Exploria Stadium
team-logo
Watch on Apple TV
GOAL

Orlando City vs Montreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Major League SoccerOrlando City vs CF MontrealOrlando CityCF Montreal

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Orlando City and CF Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City will begin their Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign with a clash against Montreal at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday. These two teams will kick off their regular seasons against each other for the second time in three years.

Last season, the Lions were eliminated from the Eastern Conference semi-finals, suffering a 2-0 defeat in extra time against the Columbus Crew, the same team that dashed Montreal's playoff hopes with a 2-1 victory.

Following a near miss in the playoffs for the second time in three years, Montreal has opted for a new coach, Laurent Courtois, who coached the Columbus Crew 2 side last season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Orlando City vs CF Montreal kick-off time

Date:February 24, 2024
Kick-off time:7.30 pm ET
Venue:Exploria Stadium

The match will be played at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Orlando City vs CF Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube channels of the clubs and the league after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

Favian Loyola may sit out for Orlando City due to recent left arm surgery, while Jack Lynn's participation is uncertain owing to a left thigh injury. Rodrigo Schlegel will be absent from this game due to a suspension.

To bolster their squad, the club enlisted David Brekalo, secured the services of two-time MLS Cup champion Nicolas Lodeiro from the Seattle Sounders, and also acquired Luis Muriel, a Designated Player (DP) from Serie A side Atalanta.

Orlando predicted XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Brekalo, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, Ojeda, Lodeiro; McGuire

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar
Defenders:A. Freeman, M. Halliday, R. Jansson, R. Santos, K. Smith, T. Reid-Brown, T. Williams, Brekalo
Midfielders:I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres
Forwards:R. Enrique, G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, D. McGuire, Muriel

CF Montreal team news

Lassi Lappalainen and Robert Thorkelsson are doubtful for Montreal in the season opener due to groin injuries.

Their headline signing during the offseason was Josef Martinez, the 2018 MLS Golden Boot winner, who has arrived from Inter Miami.

Montreal predicted XI: Sirois; Campbell, Waterman, Corbo; Ruan, Piette, Choiniere, Edwards; Yankov; Opoku, Martinez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:S. Breza, L. Ketterer, J. Sirois
Defenders:G. Campbell, M. Choinière, G. Corbo, R. Edwards, Ruan, J. Sosa, R. Thorkelsson, J. Waterman, F. Álvarez
Midfielders:B. Duke, I. Iliadis, O. Jabang, L. Lappalainen, S. Piette, N. Saliba, V. Wanyama, R. Zouhir
Forwards:S. Ibrahim, A. Lassiter, C. Offor, K. Opoku, M. Toye, J. Vilsaint

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
01/10/23Orlando City 3 - 0 MontréalMLS
07/05/23Montréal 2 - 0 Orlando CityMLS
17/10/22Montréal 2 - 0 Orlando CityMLS
08/05/22Montréal 4 - 1 Orlando CityMLS
27/02/22Orlando City 2 - 0 MontréalMLS

Useful links

Advertisement