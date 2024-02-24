Orlando City vs Montreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Orlando City and CF Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City will begin their Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign with a clash against Montreal at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday. These two teams will kick off their regular seasons against each other for the second time in three years.

Last season, the Lions were eliminated from the Eastern Conference semi-finals, suffering a 2-0 defeat in extra time against the Columbus Crew, the same team that dashed Montreal's playoff hopes with a 2-1 victory.

Following a near miss in the playoffs for the second time in three years, Montreal has opted for a new coach, Laurent Courtois, who coached the Columbus Crew 2 side last season.

Orlando City vs CF Montreal kick-off time

Date: February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Exploria Stadium

The match will be played at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Orlando City vs CF Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube channels of the clubs and the league after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

Favian Loyola may sit out for Orlando City due to recent left arm surgery, while Jack Lynn's participation is uncertain owing to a left thigh injury. Rodrigo Schlegel will be absent from this game due to a suspension.

To bolster their squad, the club enlisted David Brekalo, secured the services of two-time MLS Cup champion Nicolas Lodeiro from the Seattle Sounders, and also acquired Luis Muriel, a Designated Player (DP) from Serie A side Atalanta.

Orlando predicted XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Brekalo, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, Ojeda, Lodeiro; McGuire

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, M. Halliday, R. Jansson, R. Santos, K. Smith, T. Reid-Brown, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: R. Enrique, G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, D. McGuire, Muriel

CF Montreal team news

Lassi Lappalainen and Robert Thorkelsson are doubtful for Montreal in the season opener due to groin injuries.

Their headline signing during the offseason was Josef Martinez, the 2018 MLS Golden Boot winner, who has arrived from Inter Miami.

Montreal predicted XI: Sirois; Campbell, Waterman, Corbo; Ruan, Piette, Choiniere, Edwards; Yankov; Opoku, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: S. Breza, L. Ketterer, J. Sirois Defenders: G. Campbell, M. Choinière, G. Corbo, R. Edwards, Ruan, J. Sosa, R. Thorkelsson, J. Waterman, F. Álvarez Midfielders: B. Duke, I. Iliadis, O. Jabang, L. Lappalainen, S. Piette, N. Saliba, V. Wanyama, R. Zouhir Forwards: S. Ibrahim, A. Lassiter, C. Offor, K. Opoku, M. Toye, J. Vilsaint

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/10/23 Orlando City 3 - 0 Montréal MLS 07/05/23 Montréal 2 - 0 Orlando City MLS 17/10/22 Montréal 2 - 0 Orlando City MLS 08/05/22 Montréal 4 - 1 Orlando City MLS 27/02/22 Orlando City 2 - 0 Montréal MLS

