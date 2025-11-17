How to watch Oregon vs Oregon State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Oregon hoops is serving up an early-season rivalry special on Monday as Oregon State and Oregon collide with both sides sitting at 3-0, but navigating very different realities post–Pac-12 breakup.

For Oregon State, life after the conference’s implosion left them wandering without a permanent home, and their maiden voyage in the WCC has already been a mixed bag. A heavy loss to Loyola Marymount raised eyebrows, but a gritty win over Gonzaga reminded everyone they still have bite. The Beavers have handled business to open the season, yet this marks their first true road test, and it comes against the neighbors they most want to impress. In their latest outing, sophomore forward Johan Munch chipped in 10 points and grabbed six rebounds, helping OSU stay perfect.

Across the state, Oregon enters the game as the Big Ten's shiny new addition, flush with Nike backing and sky-high expectations. The Ducks boast a spotless record, but they've had to sweat out close calls, edging Hawaii by a single point and slipping past Rice by four in games that should have been comfortable wins. Still, the talent is undeniable, especially after Jackson Shelstad erupted for 22 points and eight assists in their victory over South Dakota State.

The Beavers will face off against the Ducks in an exciting NCAAM game on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, OR.

Date Monday, November 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT Venue Matthew Knight Arena Location Eugene, OR

Oregon leaned heavily on Jackson Shelstad in their latest win over South Dakota State, as the junior guard erupted for 22 points and handed out eight assists. The 6ft1in floor general has been a fixture in the Ducks' lineup since he arrived on campus and is off to his best start yet, averaging a career-high 16.5 points per game.

Oregon's anchor, though, is 7ft senior Nate Bittle, who has opened the season with a dominant 17 points and 10.7 rebounds per outing, thriving with a polished interior game that remains his bread and butter. Veteran guard Takai Simpkins, a transfer from Elon, has quickly settled in, putting up 14.3 points per game across his first three contests. KenPom slots the Ducks 56th overall, backed by an elite 21st-ranked defense and a faster tempo than their rivals, sitting 151st nationally in pace.

Oregon State has jumped out to a 3-0 start, but Monday marks their first real test away from home, as the Beavers look to show they belong when they square off with their in-state foe. In their most recent outing, sophomore center Johan Munch chipped in 10 points and six rebounds, continuing his steady rise.

The 6ft11in Danish big man, who saw limited minutes across 23 games last season, has stepped into a much larger role as the full-time starting center, producing 9.7 points and 6.3 boards per game. Scoring depth remains a work in progress for OSU, with only one player currently averaging double figures: junior guard Josiah Lake II, who's taken a major leap from last year's 6.9 points per game and is now pacing the squad with 14.0 per contest.

French forward Isaiah Sy has also been a useful complementary piece, adding 8.7 points per game. According to KenPom, Oregon State sits 139th nationally, powered by the 113th-ranked offense and the 177th-ranked defense, and they play at a deliberate, grind-it-out pace that slots them 342nd in tempo.