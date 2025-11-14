How to watch today's Oregon vs Minnesota NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Oregon Ducks are all set to host the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium on Friday, November 14.

Ranked 8th nationally, the Ducks have an overwhelming 8-1 overall and a fabulous 5-1 conference record. They have a strong home record, winning four of their five games, and are still unbeaten on the road. They enter this game on the back of three successive victories and will aim to extend their winning run against Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers have a 6-3 overall record and have won four of their six games in the conference. However, they will be worried about their away form this season, as they have lost all three games on the road and are yet to pick up a win away from home. They head into this fixture on the back of a win over the Michigan State Spartans and will want to replicate the same against Oregon on Friday.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Oregon vs Minnesota: Date & kick-off time

The Oregon vs Minnesota game will be played on November 14 at Autzen Stadium.

Date November 14, 2025 Kick-off Time 09:00 PM ET / 06:00 PM PT Venue Autzen Stadium Location Eugene, Oregon

How to watch Oregon vs Minnesota on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : FOX

: FOX Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Oregon vs Minnesota Team News

Oregon Team News

Oregon have multiple players questionable for this game, including the likes of wide receiver Dakorien Moore, offensive lineman Alex Harkey, linebacker Devon Jackson, running back Da'Jaun Riggs, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Wide receiver Kyler Kasper and offensive lineman Bryce Boulton remain sidelined, courtesy of the injuries they sustained in October and September, respectively.

Minnesota Team News

Minnesota have a lot of questionable players like linebacker Joey Gerlach, defensive lineman Theorin Randle, offensive lineman Daniel Shipp, and wide receivers Kenric Lanier II and Cristian Driver, and running back Darius Taylor. Running back A.J. Turner, linebacker Drew Wilson, and defensive lineman Mo Omonode remained sidelined.