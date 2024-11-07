How to watch today's Olympiacos vs Rangers Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Olympiacos and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers make the trip to Piraeus to take on Olympiacos in a Europa League contest at Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki on Thursday.

Both sides are on six points on the league phase standings table after their wins on matchday three of the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League match between Olympiacos and Rangers will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Olympiacos vs Rangers kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET Venue: Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki

The UEFA Europa League match between Olympiacos and Rangers will be played at Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki in Piraeus, Greece.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, November 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Olympiacos team news

The hosts will remain without some big names, as both Willian and Yusuf Yazici remain sidelined through injury.

However, Italian defender Lorenzo Pirola is available for selection after recovering from his setback, while Kristoffer Velde will support Ayoub El Kaabi in attack.

Olympiacos possible XI: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Carmo, Lirola; Hezze, Garcia; Martins, Chiquinho, Velde; El Kaabi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tzolakis, Paschalakis, Botis, Anagnostopoulos Defenders: Ortega, Carmo, Biancone, Pirola, Costinha, Rodinei, Androutsos, Restos, Apostolopoulos, Koutsidis, Ntoi Midfielders: Stamenic, Garcia, Chiquinho, Oliveira, Bakoulas, Hezze, Papakanellos, Mouzakitis Forwards: El Kaabi, Martins, Velde, Yaremchuk, Masouras, Kostoulas

Rangers team news

The Gers will be boosted by the return of Brazilian forward Danilo and Czech winger Vaclav Cerny, but Ross McCausland is a doubt.

Oscar Cortes is ruled out with injury, and although Ridvan Yilmaz and Rabbi Matondo are back in training, it may be too soon for the latter duo to feature here.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte; Barron, Raskin; Cerny, Lawrence, Bajrami; Dessers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, Kelly Defenders: Tavernier, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, King, Devine Midfielders: Barron, Diomande, Bajrami, Dowell, Raskin, Lowry, Hagi Forwards: Dessers, Lawrence, Cerny, Igamane, McCausland, Danilo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Olympiacos and Rangers across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 26, 2023 Rangers 1-3 Olympiacos Club Friendlies

Useful links