How to watch today's Ole Miss vs Baylor NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

One of the marquee afternoon clashes in the NCAA Women's Tournament will feature a second-round showdown between Baylor and Ole Miss.

The Baylor Lady Bears have put together an impressive 28-7 campaign, finishing as the runner-up in the Big 12 standings and earning a No. 4 seed in the 2025 March Madness bracket. Their opponent, the No. 5-seeded Ole Miss Rebels, enter with a 21-10 record as they aim to extend their postseason run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss vs. Baylor NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss vs Baylor: Date and tip-off time

The Rebels and the Bears will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Foster Pavillion in Waco, Texas.

Date Sunday, March 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Foster Pavillion Location Waco, Texas

How to watch Ole Miss vs Baylor on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rebels and the Baylor on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

For Ole Miss, Madison Scott has been a steady presence, averaging 12 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per outing. Meanwhile, Kirsten Deans has provided a spark, putting up 10.6 points per game over her last 10 appearances.

Kennedy Todd-Williams and Star Jacobs each notched a double-double as fifth-seeded Ole Miss rolled past No. 12 seed Ball State, securing an 83-65 victory in the opening round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Foster Pavilion on Friday.

The Rebels took control early and never looked back, maintaining their lead for more than 34 minutes of game time. After weathering an early surge from Ball State, Ole Miss quickly responded, seizing momentum and dictating the pace throughout the contest. Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin improved her NCAA Tournament record to 4-3 since taking the reins of the program.

Baylor Bears news & key performers

Baylor enters this matchup with a high-powered offense that features five players scoring in double digits, making the Bears one of the most prolific scoring teams in the nation. As a result, they rank inside the top 25 in scoring offense and hold a top-15 spot in scoring margin.

Leading the charge for Baylor is Aaronette Vonleh, who averages 14.9 points per game and does most of her damage in the paint. Standing at 6-foot-3, she also contributes on the boards, pulling down 5.8 rebounds per contest.

However, the Bears' true force on the glass is Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, who dominates the rebounding battle with an impressive 10.2 boards per game. She ranks second on the team in scoring and enters Sunday’s contest with a team-high 11 double-doubles. Her efforts have propelled Baylor to the top of the Big 12 in both total rebounds and offensive rebounds per game.

Sharing the ball is another key strength for the Bears, who rank ninth nationally with 18.4 assists per game. The backcourt tandem of Sarah Andrews and Jada Walker orchestrates the offense, with Andrews serving as the team’s go-to threat from beyond the arc. She has knocked down 79 three-pointers this season, shooting 36.9 percent from deep while averaging at least two makes per game.