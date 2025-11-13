How to watch today's Old Dominion vs Troy NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Old Dominion Monarchs are all set to lock horns with the Troy Trojans this Thursday, at the Foreman Field.

The Monarchs have been a dominating side when it comes to home games, winning all four fixtures so far. They have a 6-3 overall and a 3-2 conference record, and enter this game on the back of two successive wins over App State (24-21) and LA-Monroe (31-6), with the latter being pretty dominating. Their aim, while taking the pitch on Thursday, would be to maintain their home form and better their overall record.

The Trojans are in a good position in the SBC West, winning six games and losing just three till now. They have a good away record of winning thrice and losing just once. When they walk into the Foreman Field on Thursday, they will look to head back to winning ways after the defeat to AR State (23-10), and add one more away win to their campaign.

Old Dominion vs Troy: Date & kick-off time

The Old Dominion vs Troy game will be played on November 13 at the Foreman Field.

Date November 13, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:30 PM ET / 04:30 PM PT Venue Foreman Field Location Norfolk, Virginia

Old Dominion vs Troy Team News

Old Dominion Team News

The Monarchs have five players in the form of safety Jordan Saunders, offensive lineman Connor Drake, linebacker Jayden Sheppard, wide receiver Titus Myers, and linebacker Koa Naotala listed as questionable. Another linebacker, Jason Henderson, is ruled out for this clash, with his injury undisclosed.

Troy Team News

Troy have running back Jordan Lovett and wide receiver Jackson Thomas listed as probables for this game. On the contrary, defensive tackle Casey Fua'au, safety Rondell Carter, and offensive linemen Zerian Hudson, Elijah Prather, and Garner Langlo are questionable.