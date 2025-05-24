How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars NHL Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers will host the Dallas Stars to open the pivotal Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on May 25, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT. The series is tied at one. The Oilers defeated the Stars 3-0 during their most recent meeting.

Edmonton is 48-29-5 overall and has a solid 29-14-3 home record. The Oilers are excellent at maintaining discipline; they have a 28-9-3 record when they commit fewer fouls than their rivals.

Dallas comes in with an overall record of 50-26-6 and a road record of 24-20-3. By going 27-12-3 in matchups where the opposing side accumulates more penalty minutes, the Stars have also taken advantage of opponent errors.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Dallas Stars in an exciting NHL game on May 25, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

Date May 25, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars team news

Edmonton Oilers team news

Corey Perry has one assist and four goals in his previous ten games.

Leon Draisaitl leads his team with 54 assists and 52 goals this season.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Calvin Pickard Undisclosed Out Mattias Ekholm Undisclosed Out

Dallas Stars team news

Jason Robertson has scored 35 goals and provided 44 assists for the Stars.

Mikko Rantanen has been scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in his last ten games.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Roope Hintz Lower leg injury Day-to-Day Nils Lundkvist Upper body injury Out for Season

Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

The Oilers and the Stars' Game 3 looks to be another fiercely contested encounter based on the last five head-to-head meetings. Edmonton most recently blanked Dallas 3-0 on May 24. But the Stars had won three of the previous five matchups, including a 4-3 victory in March and a resounding 6-3 victory in Game 1. Edmonton demonstrated its ability to make an impact when the offense clicks by winning both of its games in high-scoring contests. This game may depend on discipline and goaltending because both teams have swapped blows and momentum swings throughout the season. The Oilers may win at home if they can duplicate their defensive effort from Game 2 while limiting the number of penalty minutes. This is a real toss-up, though, because Dallas has shown resilience and is offensively deep.

Date Results May 24, 2025 Oilers 3-0 Stars May 22, 2025 Stars 6-3 Oilers Mar 27, 2025 Stars 4-3 Oilers Mar 09, 2025 Oilers 5-4 Stars Oct 20, 2024 Stars 4-1 Oilers

