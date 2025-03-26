+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Dallas Stars v Edmonton Oilers - Game SixGetty Images Sport
Watch live on SlingTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars, including how to watch and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers are ready to face off against the Dallas Stars to open a thrilling NHL game on March 26, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Following a 5-4 victory against the Seattle Kraken, in which Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded a hat trick, the Oilers will face the Stars.

The Oilers have an overall record of 41-24-5, which includes a strong 22-11-3 record at home. They are now seventh throughout the league with 229 goals so far this season, earning 3.3 goals per game.

The Stars, who are 45-21-4, have an 18-14-2 record and have performed well away from home. They have a goal difference of +55 and have outscored opponents 235-180.

The two sides will encounter each other for the third time this season. Zach Hyman scored two goals to lead Edmonton to a 5-4 victory against Dallas in their most recent meeting.

Watch March Madness live on Sling TV
Find the best deals

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Dallas Stars in an electrifying NHL game on March 26, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

Date

March 26, 2025

Puck-Drop Time

10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

Venue

Rogers Place

Location

Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Watch March Madness live on Sling TV
Find the best deals

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars team news

Edmonton Oilers team news

Zach Hyman has scored five goals and provided three assists in his previous ten games for the Oilers.

Evan Bouchard has 13 goals and given 42 assists.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

John Klingberg

Undisclosed

Day-to-Day

Connor McDavid

Lower body injury

Out

Dallas Stars team news

This season, Matt Duchene has scored 27 goals and provided 44 assists for the Stars.

Roope Hintz has contributed one goal and 9 assists in his previous ten games.

Dallas Stars Injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Miro Heiskanen

Knee injury

Out

Tyler Seguin

Hip injury

Out

Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

In the last five meetings, the Edmonton Oilers have dominated the Dallas Stars, achieving four of five games. Recently, the Oilers defeated the Stars 5-4 on the ninth of March, 2025, in a close game; Dallas did win 4-1 on October 20, 2024, demonstrating their offensive prowess. Nevertheless, Edmonton has consistently dominated, especially during their playoff run the previous season, winning three consecutive games with attractive scores of 2-1, 3-1, and 6-2. Edmonton's offensive prowess might once again be a threat to the Stars, especially with guys like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins fresh off a hat trick and Evan Bouchard and Zach Hyman in excellent form. However, in order to get past Edmonton's defense, Dallas will try to rely on Roope Hintz's playmaking skills and Matt Duchene's ability to score. Although the Oilers may have a little advantage because of their recent success against Dallas, expect a tough game.

Date

Results

Mar 09, 2025

Oilers 5-4 Stars

Oct 20, 2024

Stars 4-1 Oilers

Jun 03, 2024

Oilers 2-1 Stars

Jun 01, 2024

Oilers 3-1 Stars

May 30, 2024

Oilers 6-2 Stars

More NHL news and coverage

Advertisement