This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Edmonton Oilers v Dallas Stars - Game FiveGetty Images Sport
Stream live today on SlingTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers NHL Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers will host the Florida Panthers to start the highly anticipated Stanley Cup Final on June 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Panthers defeated the Oilers 4-3 on February 28 in their last regular-season game.

Edmonton has a 48-29-5 record going into the Final, including a strong 31-14-3 record at home. This season, the Oilers have scored 259 goals while giving up 235, 24 goals more than their opponents.

Florida enters with an overall record of 47-31-4 and a strong road record of 28-21-2. With 246 goals scored and 223 goals given up, the Panthers have a +23 goal differential.

Watch Oilers vs Panthers live on Sling
Start a Sling TV subscription today

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers will square off against the Florida Panthers in an electrifying NHL Game 1 on June 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

DateJune 4, 2025
Puck-Drop Time8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
VenueRogers Place
LocationEdmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Watch Oilers vs Panthers live on Sling
Start a Sling TV subscription today

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers team news

Edmonton Oilers team news

This season, Connor McDavid has led the Oilers with 74 assists and 26 goals.

Corey Perry has provided two assists and scored five goals in his last 10 games.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Connor BrownIllnessDay-to-Day
Zach HymanUpper body injuryOut

Florida Panthers team news

Sam Reinhart has provided 42 assists and scored 39 goals for the Panthers.

Sam Bennett has provided four assists and scored six goals in his last ten games.

Florida Panthers injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
A.J. GreerLower body injuryDay-to-Day

Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup Final opening is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter based on the teams' five prior head-to-head records. The Panthers have a 3-2 record in those encounters, including their two victories this season in the regular season, a close 4-3 triumph on February 28, and a 6-5 shootout on December 17. But during last year's playoff run, the Oilers demonstrated their dominance by winning back-to-back games in June with dominant 5-1 and 5-3 triumphs. On June 25, Florida responded with a 2-1 victory, demonstrating how evenly matched both sides are under pressure. Fans should anticipate an action-packed, offensively focused beginning where momentum could change rapidly, as recent outcomes have shown a combination of high-scoring games and one-goal margins.

DateResults
Feb 28, 2025Panthers 4-3 Oilers
Dec 17, 2024Panthers 6-5 Oilers
Jun 25, 2024Panthers 2-1 Oilers
Jun 22, 2024Oilers 5-1 Panthers
Jun 19, 2024Oilers 5-3 Panthers

More NHL news and coverage

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta