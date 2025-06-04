How to watch today’s Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers NHL Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers will host the Florida Panthers to start the highly anticipated Stanley Cup Final on June 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Panthers defeated the Oilers 4-3 on February 28 in their last regular-season game.

Edmonton has a 48-29-5 record going into the Final, including a strong 31-14-3 record at home. This season, the Oilers have scored 259 goals while giving up 235, 24 goals more than their opponents.

Florida enters with an overall record of 47-31-4 and a strong road record of 28-21-2. With 246 goals scored and 223 goals given up, the Panthers have a +23 goal differential.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers will square off against the Florida Panthers in an electrifying NHL Game 1 on June 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

Date June 4, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers team news

Edmonton Oilers team news

This season, Connor McDavid has led the Oilers with 74 assists and 26 goals.

Corey Perry has provided two assists and scored five goals in his last 10 games.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Connor Brown Illness Day-to-Day Zach Hyman Upper body injury Out

Florida Panthers team news

Sam Reinhart has provided 42 assists and scored 39 goals for the Panthers.

Sam Bennett has provided four assists and scored six goals in his last ten games.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status A.J. Greer Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup Final opening is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter based on the teams' five prior head-to-head records. The Panthers have a 3-2 record in those encounters, including their two victories this season in the regular season, a close 4-3 triumph on February 28, and a 6-5 shootout on December 17. But during last year's playoff run, the Oilers demonstrated their dominance by winning back-to-back games in June with dominant 5-1 and 5-3 triumphs. On June 25, Florida responded with a 2-1 victory, demonstrating how evenly matched both sides are under pressure. Fans should anticipate an action-packed, offensively focused beginning where momentum could change rapidly, as recent outcomes have shown a combination of high-scoring games and one-goal margins.

Date Results Feb 28, 2025 Panthers 4-3 Oilers Dec 17, 2024 Panthers 6-5 Oilers Jun 25, 2024 Panthers 2-1 Oilers Jun 22, 2024 Oilers 5-1 Panthers Jun 19, 2024 Oilers 5-3 Panthers

