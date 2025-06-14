Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers will face off against the Florida Panthers to start the pivotal Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 14, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are locked 2-2 in the Stanley Cup Final. In the most recent match, Edmonton prevailed 5–4 in overtime.

The Oilers are 48-29-5 overall and have a solid 32-14-4 home record. They have a 25-11-5 record in games in which they score a power-play goal, showing their effectiveness when using the motion.

Florida comes in with a 47-31-4 record overall, including a 29-21-3 road record. With an average of 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the Panthers lead the NHL in this category.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers will meet in an electrifying NHL game on June 14, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

Date June 14, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers team news

Edmonton Oilers team news

Leon Draisaitl has scored 52 goals and provided 54 assists this season.

Corey Perry has supplied four goals and two assists over the past ten games.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Zach Hyman Upper body injury Out Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Florida Panthers team news

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored 20 goals and provided 51 assists for the Panthers.

Sam Bennett has scored eight goals and provided four assists during his previous ten games.

Florida Panthers injuries

No injuries

Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The forthcoming game between the Oilers and the Panthers is probably going to be another fiercely contested contest, based on their last five head-to-head meetings. These sides are so evenly matched that three of the five games, including two thrilling overtime matches, were decided by a single goal. The Oilers answered with a decisive 5-4 overtime victory most recently on June 13, but the Panthers have won three of the last five, including a commanding 6-1 triumph on June 10. Both teams have demonstrated the ability to win close games and score a lot of goals, so this battle may once again depend on goaltending, special teams, and which players step up in the closing seconds.

Date Results Jun 13, 2025 Oilers 5-4 Panthers Jun 10, 2025 Panthers 6-1 Oilers Jun 07, 2025 Panthers 5-4 Oilers Jun 05, 2025 Oilers 4-3 Panthers Feb 28, 2025 Panthers 4-3 Oilers

More NHL news and coverage