How to watch today's Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Edmonton Oilers will square off against the Vegas Golden Knights to open the high-voltage Game 4 in the second round of the NHL Playoffs on May 12, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Edmonton Oilers are leading the series 2-1. In their previous meeting, Vegas defeated Edmonton 4-3, with Reilly Smith scoring two goals.
The Oilers are 48-29-5 overall, with a 21-13-1 record against teams in the Pacific Division. With 259 goals scored and 235 goals conceded, they have a +24 goal differential.
The Golden Knights are 20-6-3 in the division and have a 50-22-10 overall record. They have dominated when it comes to offense, recording 52-7-7 in games with three or more goals.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game, plus plenty more.
Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time
The Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet in an electrifying NHL game on May 12, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.
Date
May 12, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Venue
Rogers Place
Location
Edmonton, Canada
How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights team news
Edmonton Oilers team news
Corey Perry has six goals with two assists in his previous ten games.
Leon Draisaitl leads his team with 54 assists and 52 goals this season.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Calvin Pickard
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Mattias Ekholm
Undisclosed
Out
Vegas Golden Knights team news
Jack Eichel has been scoring 94 points with 66 assists and 28 goals.
Pavel Dorofeyev has scored 35 goals and provided 17 assists.
Vegas Golden Knights injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Brandon Saad
Lower body injury
Day-to-Day
Mark Stone
Upper body injury
Day-to-Day
Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record
The Edmonton Oilers have won four of their previous five head-to-head meetings with the Vegas Golden Knights, suggesting that they hold the advantage. The Oilers have consistently been outscored by the Knights, as evidenced by their resounding 6-3 victory in December and their close 3-2 victory in early April. With Edmonton barely defeating Vegas in two consecutive games before the Golden Knights answered with a 4-3 victory on May 11, their latest playoff encounters have been more competitive. With Edmonton's offensive firepower, headed by Leon Draisaitl, continuing to push a Vegas club that thrives when achieving three or more goals, this game is expected to be another intense, high-scoring contest based on this pattern. The Oilers may have the advantage due to their recent series success and little momentum advantage, however, the Golden Knights have shown they can fight back when it matters most.
Date
Results
May 11, 2025
Knights 4-3 Oilers
May 09, 2025
Oilers 5-4 Knights
May 07, 2025
Oilers 4-2 Knights
Apr 02, 2025
Oilers 3-2 Knights
Dec 15, 2024
Oilers 6-3 Knights