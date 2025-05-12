How to watch today's Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers will square off against the Vegas Golden Knights to open the high-voltage Game 4 in the second round of the NHL Playoffs on May 12, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Edmonton Oilers are leading the series 2-1. In their previous meeting, Vegas defeated Edmonton 4-3, with Reilly Smith scoring two goals.

The Oilers are 48-29-5 overall, with a 21-13-1 record against teams in the Pacific Division. With 259 goals scored and 235 goals conceded, they have a +24 goal differential.

The Golden Knights are 20-6-3 in the division and have a 50-22-10 overall record. They have dominated when it comes to offense, recording 52-7-7 in games with three or more goals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game, plus plenty more.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet in an electrifying NHL game on May 12, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

Date May 12, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Edmonton Oilers team news

Corey Perry has six goals with two assists in his previous ten games.

Leon Draisaitl leads his team with 54 assists and 52 goals this season.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Calvin Pickard Undisclosed Day-to-Day Mattias Ekholm Undisclosed Out

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Jack Eichel has been scoring 94 points with 66 assists and 28 goals.

Pavel Dorofeyev has scored 35 goals and provided 17 assists.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brandon Saad Lower body injury Day-to-Day Mark Stone Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

The Edmonton Oilers have won four of their previous five head-to-head meetings with the Vegas Golden Knights, suggesting that they hold the advantage. The Oilers have consistently been outscored by the Knights, as evidenced by their resounding 6-3 victory in December and their close 3-2 victory in early April. With Edmonton barely defeating Vegas in two consecutive games before the Golden Knights answered with a 4-3 victory on May 11, their latest playoff encounters have been more competitive. With Edmonton's offensive firepower, headed by Leon Draisaitl, continuing to push a Vegas club that thrives when achieving three or more goals, this game is expected to be another intense, high-scoring contest based on this pattern. The Oilers may have the advantage due to their recent series success and little momentum advantage, however, the Golden Knights have shown they can fight back when it matters most.

Date Results May 11, 2025 Knights 4-3 Oilers May 09, 2025 Oilers 5-4 Knights May 07, 2025 Oilers 4-2 Knights Apr 02, 2025 Oilers 3-2 Knights Dec 15, 2024 Oilers 6-3 Knights

