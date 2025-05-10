How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers will host the Vegas Golden Knights to start the high-voltage Game 3 of their NHL Playoffs' second round on May 10, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT. Their last encounter ended with Edmonton defeating Vegas 5–4 in overtime and now leading the series 2-0.

The Oilers are 48-29-5 overall, with a 21-12-1 record against teams in the Pacific Division. When they achieve the minimum of one power-play goal, they are 20-8-4.

In contrast, the Golden Knights had a solid 19-6-3 record throughout the Pacific Division and an overall record of 50-22-10. When their opponents have more penalty minutes than they do, they are 22-11-2.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in an exciting NHL battle on May 10, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

Date May 10, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Edmonton Oilers team news

Leon Draisaitl has provided five goals and eight points in his previous ten games.

Connor McDavid leads his team with 74 assists and 26 goals this season.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mattias Ekholm Undisclosed Out Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Tomas Hertl has scored 32 goals and provided 29 assists so far this season.

Mark Stone has contributed four goals and provided four assists in his last ten games.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Pavel Dorofeyev Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

The Oilers have held the advantage over the Golden Knights in their previous five meetings and have won four of them. Most recently, after winning Game 1 of their playoff series 4-2, Edmonton defeated Vegas 5-4 in a thrilling overtime match on May 9. The Oilers also won regular-season games on the 2nd of April (3-2) and 15th of December (6-3) before the postseason, demonstrating both offensive prowess and defensive poise. Vegas's only victory was a close 1-0 shutout on December 4. With a 2-0 series lead and obvious momentum on Edmonton's side, the Oilers will try to maintain their control, whereas the Golden Knights need to improve their defense and turn the flow of the series in Game 3.

Date Results May 09, 2025 Oilers 5-4 Knights May 07, 2025 Oilers 4-2 Knights Apr 02, 2025 Oilers 3-2 Knights Dec 15, 2024 Oilers 6-3 Knights Dec 04, 2024 Knights 1-0 Oilers

