How to watch today’s Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Edmonton Oilers have a considerable advantage as they convert power plays at an average percentage of 24.4%, which is ninth in the league, while the Los Angeles Kings only manage 16.9%, which is 28th.

Edmonton's penalty kill is mediocre at 78.1% (16th), while the Kings' is superior at 82% (5th).

The two teams are very evenly positioned in the face-off circle, with the Oilers leading by a slim margin at 51.1% (12th) and the Kings at 50.6% (14th).

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings in an electrifying NHL game on April 14, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

Date April 14, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings team news

Edmonton Oilers team news

Stuart Skinner has a 24-18-4 record with a .894 save percentage, a 2.91 goals-against average, and two shutouts.

Calvin Pickard has been recording a 21-9-1 record this season with a .901 save percentage and a 2.65 GAA.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jake Walman Undisclosed Day-to-Day Leon Draisaitl Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Kings team news

Darcy Kuemper has a 29-11-7 record, a .922 save percentage, an excellent 2.01 goals-against average, and five shutouts.

David Rittich has supported with a 2.71 GAA and has a 15-13-2 record with a .890 save percentage.

Adrian Kempe has scored 33 goals and provided 34 assists for 67 points.

Los Angeles Kings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Drew Doughty Ankle injury Day-to-Day Joel Edmundson Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

The Oilers and the Kings have split the last five matches in their recent head-to-head record, which has been fiercely contested. Three of those games have been won by the Oilers, including 2 low-scoring 1-0 shutouts, demonstrating their ability to weather close defensive contests. The Kings have shown tenacity with two victories of their own, particularly a commanding 3-0 shutout win on April 6, 2025. The two sides are so evenly matched that the majority of their games have been settled by a single goal. The trend suggests that the game will likely be close and defensively focused, with goalie and special teams potentially making the difference.

Date Results Apr 06, 2025 Kings 3-0 Oilers Jan 14, 2025 Oilers 1-0 Kings Dec 29, 2024 Kings 4-3 Oilers May 02, 2024 Oilers 4-3 Kings Apr 29, 2024 Oilers 1-0 Kings

