How to watch today’s Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings NHL Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Edmonton Oilers are set to host the Los Angeles Kings to begin the high-voltage Game 6 of their Western Conference First Round series on May 1, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Edmonton Oilers had a 3-2 series lead against the Los Angeles Kings going into this game after winning 3-1 in the previous meeting.

The Kings have the highest power play rate in the playoffs so far, with 44.4%, whereas the Oilers are close behind, placing second with a 33.3% rate of conversion.

However, both sides have had trouble with the penalty kill; Los Angeles is in 14th place with a 66.7% kill percentage, while Edmonton is in last place with a 55.6% kill rate.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers will square off against the Los Angeles Kings in an exciting NHL clash on May 1, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

Date May 1, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings team news

Edmonton Oilers team news

Calvin Pickard has an unbeaten 3-0 record, a .904 save percentage, and a 2.62 goals-against average.

Connor McDavid has averaged 23:47 minutes of ice time each game while recording two goals and eight assists.

Leon Draisaitl has gained 106 points with 54 assists and 52 goals.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mattias Ekholm Undisclosed Out Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Los Angeles Kings team news

Darcy Kuemper is 2-3 in the series, with a .899 save percentage and a 3.44 goals-against average.

Adrian Kempe scored 35 goals, provided 38 assists, and finished the regular season with 73 points.

Anze Kopitar has averaged 21:48 minutes of ice time a game throughout the series, contributing one goal and seven assists.

Los Angeles Kings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tanner Jeannot Undisclosed Out

Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

The Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers are expected to engage in another fierce, high-scoring contest in Game 6, based on the last five of their head-to-head meetings. Edmonton has demonstrated its offensive strength and enhanced defensive discipline by winning its last three games, with a commanding 7-4 triumph and a close 3-1 victory in Game 5. But previously in the series, the Kings showed they could take advantage of the Oilers' penalty kill, opening the series with six goals in consecutive victories. Teamwork and goaltending may once again be the decisive elements because both teams have explosive offenses and inconsistent defenses, particularly on the penalty kill. The Kings will be eager to force another game at home, but Edmonton has a good chance to end the series if they keep up their winning streak and tighten up defensively.

Date Results Apr 30, 2025 Oilers 3-1 Kings Apr 28, 2025 Oilers 4-3 Kings Apr 26, 2025 Oilers 7-4 Kings Apr 24, 2025 Kings 6-2 Oilers Apr 22, 2025 Kings 6-5 Oilers

