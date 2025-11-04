This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Ohio vs Miami (OH) NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Ohio vs Miami (OH) Game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 'Battle of the Bricks' is back as the Ohio Bobcats host the Miami RedHawks at the Peden Stadium on Tuesday night. This fixture has a century-old rivalry but this time it will also shape the MAC title race. 

The Bobcats enter this game on the back of two wins against Eastern Michigan and Northern Illinois. When up against the RedHawks, they will aim to stand their ground and ensure they are able to edge past the opposition and make themselves a favorable candidate for the crown.

The RedHawks are in sizzling form. After losing three successive games at the budding stages of the season, they have bounced back in style, registering five straight wins. They will hope to cruise past the Bobcats, too, and increase their chances of lifting the title.

Ohio vs Miami (OH): Date and kick-off time

The Ohio vs Miami (OH) game will be played on November 4 at the Peden Stadium. 

DateNovember 4, 2025
Kick-off Time07:00 PM ET / 04:00 PM PT
VenuePeden Stadium
LocationAthens, Ohio

How to watch Ohio vs Miami (OH) on TV & stream live online

  • TV Channel: ESPN 2
  • Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Ohio vs Miami (OH) Team News

Ohio Team News 

Linebacker Michael Molnar and safety Adonis Williams Jr. left the pitch in their last outing with injuries. Their availability is questionable for this game. Wide receiver Max Rodarte has missed a few games since late September due to injury, and he, too, remains questionable for this game. The Bobcats have a handful of players with undisclosed injuries who are listed as questionable against the RedHawks.

Miami (OH) Team News

No major injury reports have emerged from the RedHawks' camp in the build-up to this fixture.

