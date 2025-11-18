How to watch today's Ohio vs Massachusetts NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Ohio Bobcats will be up against the Massachusetts Minutemen this Tuesday in a vital clash for both sides. On one hand, the Bobcats sit third in the table with six wins and four losses in 10 games. On the contrary, the Minutemen are yet to register a win in the competition.

The Bobcats are expected to be the clear favorites for this fixture, having a 5-0 home record so far. However, they enter this game on the back of a 17-13 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos. They will be aiming to return to winning ways and hand the Minutemen their 11th loss of the season.

The Minutemen have had a season to forget. However, when they take the pitch on Tuesday, they will try and record their first win of the campaign. Although it will be a tough encounter for Massachusetts, they will give it one last shot.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Ohio vs Massachusetts: Date & kick-off time

The Ohio vs Massachusetts game will be played on November 18 at the Peden Stadium.

Date November 18, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:00 PM ET / 04:00 PM PT Venue Peden Stadium Location Athens, Ohio

How to watch Ohio vs Massachusetts on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : CBS Sports Network

: CBS Sports Network Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Ohio vs Massachusetts Team News

Ohio Team News

The Bobcats have a huge chunk of players reported to be questionable for this game, and that includes linebacker Jermaine Minnis, wide receiver Khamani Debrow, cornerback Jaymar Mundy, defensive lineman Kaci Seegars and quarterback Jacob Winters, among other individuals.

Massachusetts Team News

The Minutemen, too, have a list of questionables. Among them are wide receiver Tyree Kelly, offensive guard Luke Painton, running back Da'Marion Alberic, tight end Reece Adkins and cornerback TJ Magee. Linebackers Timmy Hinspeter and Dean Shaffer, offensive guards Mao Glynn II and Zachary Franks, and defensive lineman Joshua Nobles are ruled out for this game with undisclosed injuries.