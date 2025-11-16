How to watch Ohio State vs Notre Dame NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes square off Sunday in a college hoops clash at Value City Arena.

Notre Dame already has three outings under its belt, kicking off the season on November 3 against LIU. The Irish were in cruise control early, jumping out to a 40-25 lead at the break before coasting to an 89-67 victory.

Ohio State, meanwhile, opened its season against IUPUI and had to shake off a stubborn opponent. The Buckeyes turned it into a track meet, erupting for 66 first-half points on their way to a wild 118-102 win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ohio State vs Notre Dame NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Date and tip-off time

The Buckeyes will face off against the Fighting Irish in an exciting NCAAM game on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET or 9:30 pm PT at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Sunday, November 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:30 pm ET or 9:30 pm PT Venue Value City Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State vs Notre Dame on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Ohio State and Notre Dame live on FS1 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame team news & key performers

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Ohio State counters with even more firepower, ranking 32nd in the nation at 95.7 points per game. The Buckeyes haul in 38.7 rebounds a night (179th) and sit 64th in assists with 18.7 per contest. Defense has been shakier—OSU gives up 74.3 points on average, placing them 213th nationally. Bruce Thornton has been on an absolute tear, averaging 25.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and four assists, while John Mobley Jr. (17 points, 2.7 boards, five assists) and Christoph Tilly (16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds) round out a dangerous trio of scoring threats.

Devin Royal (14 points, 5.5 rebounds) and the supporting cast, Brandon Noel, Amare Bynum, Gabe Cupps, Taison Chatman, Ivan Njegovan, Matthew Grujucic, and Colin White, keep the rotation strong. The Buckeyes are scorching the nets at 56.6% shooting from the floor, the ninth-best mark in the nation. They add 10.3 threes per game while hitting 40.3% from long range (45th). From the stripe, Ohio State is reliable as well, knocking down 77.6% of its chances, good for 50th overall.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Notre Dame enters the matchup boasting the nation’s 73rd-ranked scoring attack, putting up 89.7 points per outing. The Irish muscle down 43 rebounds per game (65th nationally) and share the ball well with 15.7 assists a night. Defensively, they've been solid, surrendering just 65 points per contest—good for 76th in Division I. Markus Burton has been the engine of the offense so far, pouring in 19.3 points per game, while Jalen Haralson (10.5 points, four boards) and Braeden Shrewsberry (13 points) provide reliable support.

Notre Dame's rotation runs deep, with Cole Certa, Ryder Frost, Sir Mohammed, Garrett Sundra, Carson Towt, Kebba Njie, Logan Imes, and Brady Koehler all logging double-digit minutes under Micah Shrewsberry. The Irish are shooting a crisp 50% from the field and have been lethal from deep, hitting 12.3 triples per game at a 42.5% clip—25th-best in the country. Their free-throw shooting, however, sits closer to the middle of the pack at 71.6% (167th).