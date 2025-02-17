How to watch today's Ohio State vs Iowa NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State versus Iowa NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Hawkeyes are set to hit the road for a high-stakes showdown against No. 9/8 Ohio State on Monday, Feb. 17, at the Schottenstein Center.

Iowa's women's basketball squad will attempt to pull off something no team has managed this season—hand Ohio State its first home loss. The Buckeyes boast a flawless 12-0 record in Columbus and will welcome Iowa for a President's Day clash.

However, despite their lofty ranking, the eighth-ranked Buckeyes have stumbled a bit in recent weeks, posting just a 4-3 mark over their last seven outings. Meanwhile, Iowa has been firing on all cylinders, rattling off six consecutive wins under first-year head coach Jan Jensen.

Monday’s battle marks the start of a brutal three-game stretch for the Hawkeyes (18-7, 8-6 Big Ten), who are set to face three straight opponents currently above them in the conference standings.

Iowa heads into this one fresh off an underwhelming 55-43 victory over Northwestern on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. One key trend to watch—when Lucy Olsen dishes out at least six assists, the Hawkeyes are a formidable 9-1.

Before their recent surge, Iowa had dropped five straight games, leading to plenty of doubters questioning their credentials.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ohio State vs Iowa NCAA Women's Basketball game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State vs Iowa: Date and tip-off time

The Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Monday, February 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Schottenstein Center Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State vs Iowa on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Ohio State vs Iowa play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

Ohio State barely survived against Minnesota, eking out an 87-84 win. The Buckeyes will look to Cotie McMahon to spearhead their attack, as she continues to shine as one of the premier scoring forwards in the nation, averaging 16.6 points per game. That makes life easier for guard Jaloni Cambridge, who dished out five assists against Minnesota, as she looks to keep McMahon involved. In the paint, Ajae Petty (6.8 rebounds per game) provides a dominant presence, forming a formidable frontcourt duo alongside McMahon.

Iowa Hawkeyes news & key performers

As for the Hawkeyes, they picked up a comfortable 12-point win over Rutgers last time out, powered by a stellar 27-point performance from Lucy Olsen. Averaging 17.4 points per game while being the team's primary facilitator, Olsen allows Sydney Affolter (7.8 rebounds per game) to focus on locking down opponents defensively. Meanwhile, Hannah Stuelke, who grabbed four boards against Rutgers, remains a key piece in Iowa's rebounding efforts. If Affolter and Stuelke control the glass, Iowa's chances of success skyrocket.