How to watch today's West Virginia vs Kansas State NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 18 West Virginia women's basketball bounced back in impressive fashion after a midweek loss to No. 25 Baylor, delivering a dominant performance on Senior Day against Cincinnati. With that victory behind them, the Mountaineers now face a challenging week ahead, with several ranked opponents lined up.

The tough stretch begins for WVU (20-5, 10-4) on President's Day as they prepare for a clash with No. 14 Kansas State (24-3, 12-2), currently sitting atop the Big 12 standings.

The Wildcats head into Monday’s matchup with 24 wins under their belt this season. A victory would mark Kansas State's second consecutive season with 25 or more wins, a feat they haven't accomplished since the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons. Meanwhile, West Virginia is averaging 77.4 points per game and is dominating their opponents by an average margin of 23.9 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the West Virginia vs Kansas State NCAA Women's Basketball game, plus plenty more.

West Virginia vs Kansas State: Date and tip-off time

The Mountaineers and the Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Date Monday, February 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue WVU Coliseum Location Morgantown, West Virginia

How to watch West Virginia vs Kansas State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Mountaineers and the Wildcats on:

TV Channel: FOX [Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Elise Woodward (analyst) will have the call ]

(play-by-play) and (analyst) will have the call Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to West Virginia vs Kansas State play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

West Virginia Mountaineers team news & key performers

For West Virginia, senior guard JJ Quinerly (19.4) and juniors Jordan Harrison (13.3) and Sydney Shaw (12.7) have been the offensive catalysts this season. Quinerly's 19.4 points per game ranks fourth in the conference and 30th nationally.

Harrison, who dishes out 4.6 assists per game, is not only the team's primary playmaker but also ranks 10th in the Big 12 in that category. On the glass, senior guard Kyah Watson has been stellar, averaging 7.7 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the Big 12, and leading the conference with 3.4 steals per game. Quinerly isn’t far behind, with 3.3 steals per game, ranking second.

Kansas State Wildcats news & key performers

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they've been without their star player, Ayoka Lee, who has missed the last seven games and is expected to remain sidelined. Instead, Kansas State's offense is spearheaded by Serena Sundell, who leads the team with 13.7 points per game while also contributing a team-high 7.1 assists. She’s joined in double-digit scoring by Temira Poindexter (12.5), Jaelyn Glenn (10.2), and Taryn Sides (10.2). On the boards, Kennedy Taylor leads the way with 4.7 rebounds per game.