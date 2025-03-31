How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The MLB schedule rolls on Monday, March 31, 2025, featuring an interleague matchup at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California, as the Oakland Athletics square off against the Chicago Cubs.
The Cubs opened their 2024-25 season overseas, taking on the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in a two-game series at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. Chicago struggled at the plate, managing just 11 hits while dropping both contests, 4-1 and 6-3.
Meanwhile, the Athletics wrapped up a four-game road set against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. After falling 4-2 on Opening Day, Oakland rebounded with back-to-back wins—a 7-0 shutout Friday and a 4-2 victory Saturday—before closing out the series.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oakland Athletics vs. the Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Chicago Cubs MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: MLBN
- Local TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MARQ
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
Oakland Athletics vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time
The Athletics will take on the Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California.
Date
Monday, March 31, 2025
First-Pitch Time
10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT
Venue
Sutter Health Park
Location
West Sacramento, California
Oakland Athletics vs Chicago Cubs team news, injury reports & key players
Oakland Athletics team news
For Oakland, Brent Rooker powered the offense last season with 39 home runs, 112 RBI, and a .293 batting average. JJ Bleday added 43 doubles, four triples, 20 homers, and 67 walks while hitting .243. Lawrence Butler posted a .262 average with 24 doubles, two triples, and 22 home runs, while Shea Langeliers hit .224 with 29 homers and 18 doubles.
The Athletics will turn to Joey Estes for their Sacramento debut. The 23-year-old righty made 24 starts and one relief appearance last season, compiling a 5.01 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 127 2/3 innings.
Chicago Cubs team news
Kyle Tucker has been Chicago's top offensive weapon early on, leading the team in homers (two), RBI (seven), and batting average (.250). His power numbers rank seventh in MLB for home runs and second in RBI. Miguel Amaya has also been productive with a team-high seven RBI, while Ian Happ has contributed a double, a homer, and five walks despite hitting just .208. Dansby Swanson is off to a .227 start with a double, a home run, and two walks.
Ben Brown is slated to start for the Cubs in Sacramento. The 25-year-old right-hander made his season debut in relief against the Dodgers on March 18, taking the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings. Across 16 big-league outings (eight starts, eight relief appearances), he owns a 1-4 record with a 6.75 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.
Oakland Athletics vs Chicago Cubs head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/24/25
ST
Chicago Cubs
Athletics
1-8
09/18/24
MLB
Chicago Cubs
Athletics
3-5
09/17/24
MLB
Chicago Cubs
Athletics
3-4
09/16/24
MLB
Chicago Cubs
Athletics
9-2
03/21/24
ST
Athletics
Chicago Cubs
3-1