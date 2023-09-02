New York City FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between NYCFC and Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After breaking a three-game losing run, New York City FC will be looking to register back-to-back in the MLS when they take on Vancouver Whitecaps at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

In fact, the last time NYCFC won consecutive league games in the league was way back in April this year, as they come into the tie placed 13th in the Eastern Conference standings after a 2-0 win against Montreal.

On the other hand, Vancouver are fifth in the Western Conference following consecutive away league wins against Portland Timbers (3-2) and Chicago Fire (1-0).

NYCFC vs Whitecaps kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30pm ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

The MLS match between New York City FC and Vancouver Whitecaps will be played at the Yankee Stadium in New York City, New York, USA.

It will kick off at 3:30pm ET on September 2 in the United States (US).

How to watch NYCFC vs Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

NYCFC team news

Center-back James Sands is out with a leg injury, while Richy Ledezma remains a doubt for the hosts.

Andres Jasson marked his return with a goal in the Montreal win and should keep his place in the XI, with Matt Freese also expected to start again after replacing Luis Barraza in between the sticks.

NYCFC possible XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, Cufre; Parks, Morales; Jasson, Moralez, Fernandez; Bakrar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Mizell Defenders: Martins, Risa, Chanot, Alfaro, Owusu, Benalcazar, Amundsen, Cufre, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Turnbull Midfielders: Parks, Perea, Haak, Morales, Rodriguez, Ledezma, Moralez, Magno, Jasson, Pereira, Denis Forwards: Bakrar, Segal, Fernandez, Martinez, O'Toole, Pellegrini

Whitecaps team news

Goalkeeper Thomas Hasal and left-back Luis Martins are ruled out with knee and calf injuries respectively, whereas Andres Cubas returns after a suspension.

Brian White is somewhat in the MLS Golden Boot race following his strike against Chicago, and Yohei Takaoka recorded his first clean sheet in the league since May 20. They both should start against NYCFC.

Sergio Cordova, who came off the bench after missing the Portland Timbers game, may be happy with a substitute role.

Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Cubas; Laryea, Schopf, Berhalter, Vite; White, Gauld

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Boehmer Defenders: Blackmon, Veselinovic, Brown, Laborda, Campagna, Yao, Laryea Midfielders: Cubas, Teibert, Ngando, Berhalter, Fry, Aguilar, Gressel, Raposo, Ahmed, Gauld, Vite, Schopf, Dajome, Habibullah Forwards: White, Cordova, Becher, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 5, 2022 Vancouver Whitecaps 0-0 New York City MLS Aug 31, 2019 Vancouver Whitecaps 1-3 New York City MLS Aug 4, 2018 New York City 2-2 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Jul 5, 2017 Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 New York City MLS Apr 30, 2016 New York City 3-2 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS

