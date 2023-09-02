This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

New York City FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
MLS
Yankee Stadium
How to watch the MLS match between NYCFC and Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After breaking a three-game losing run, New York City FC will be looking to register back-to-back in the MLS when they take on Vancouver Whitecaps at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

In fact, the last time NYCFC won consecutive league games in the league was way back in April this year, as they come into the tie placed 13th in the Eastern Conference standings after a 2-0 win against Montreal.

On the other hand, Vancouver are fifth in the Western Conference following consecutive away league wins against Portland Timbers (3-2) and Chicago Fire (1-0).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

NYCFC vs Whitecaps kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 2, 2023
Kick-off time:3:30pm ET
Venue:Yankee Stadium

The MLS match between New York City FC and Vancouver Whitecaps will be played at the Yankee Stadium in New York City, New York, USA.

It will kick off at 3:30pm ET on September 2 in the United States (US).

How to watch NYCFC vs Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS and Inter Miami YouTube channels, while the live updates can be followed on GOAL.

Team news & squads

NYCFC team news

Center-back James Sands is out with a leg injury, while Richy Ledezma remains a doubt for the hosts.

Andres Jasson marked his return with a goal in the Montreal win and should keep his place in the XI, with Matt Freese also expected to start again after replacing Luis Barraza in between the sticks.

NYCFC possible XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, Cufre; Parks, Morales; Jasson, Moralez, Fernandez; Bakrar

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Barraza, Freese, Mizell
Defenders:Martins, Risa, Chanot, Alfaro, Owusu, Benalcazar, Amundsen, Cufre, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Turnbull
Midfielders:Parks, Perea, Haak, Morales, Rodriguez, Ledezma, Moralez, Magno, Jasson, Pereira, Denis
Forwards:Bakrar, Segal, Fernandez, Martinez, O'Toole, Pellegrini

Whitecaps team news

Goalkeeper Thomas Hasal and left-back Luis Martins are ruled out with knee and calf injuries respectively, whereas Andres Cubas returns after a suspension.

Brian White is somewhat in the MLS Golden Boot race following his strike against Chicago, and Yohei Takaoka recorded his first clean sheet in the league since May 20. They both should start against NYCFC.

Sergio Cordova, who came off the bench after missing the Portland Timbers game, may be happy with a substitute role.

Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Cubas; Laryea, Schopf, Berhalter, Vite; White, Gauld

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Takaoka, Boehmer
Defenders:Blackmon, Veselinovic, Brown, Laborda, Campagna, Yao, Laryea
Midfielders:Cubas, Teibert, Ngando, Berhalter, Fry, Aguilar, Gressel, Raposo, Ahmed, Gauld, Vite, Schopf, Dajome, Habibullah
Forwards:White, Cordova, Becher, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Mar 5, 2022Vancouver Whitecaps 0-0 New York CityMLS
Aug 31, 2019Vancouver Whitecaps 1-3 New York CityMLS
Aug 4, 2018New York City 2-2 Vancouver WhitecapsMLS
Jul 5, 2017Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 New York CityMLS
Apr 30, 2016New York City 3-2 Vancouver WhitecapsMLS

Useful links