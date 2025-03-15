+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
Yankee Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's New York City FC vs New England Revolution MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between New York City FC and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Yet to register a competitive win in 2025, New England Revolution will be looking to put their poor start to their new Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign behind when they take to the Yankee Stadium to face New York City FC on Saturday.

While New England suffered back-to-back defeats against Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union, the Pigeons will look to build on last weekend's 2-1 league win against Orlando City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch New York City FC vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between New York City FC and New England Revolution will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Yankee Stadium

The

MLS match between New York City FC and New England Revolution will be played at the Yankee Stadium in New York City, New York, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

New York City FC team news

The hosts could miss Andres Perea, Malachi Jones and Tayvon Gray due to injury issues once again, while Kevin O'Toole will serve a one-match suspension after the defender picked up a couple of bookings in the Orlando City win.

Striker Alonso Martinez will be supported by Hannes Wolf on the left side, while Nico Cavallo replaces the suspended O'Toole on the left side of the backline.

New England Revolution team news

Matt Polster could record his first appearance this season after making the squad last time out, but Leonardo Campana, Peyton Miller and Tomas Chancalay would remain unavailable for selection on account of their own respective concerns.

Polster's inclusion would come at the expense of Alhassan Yusuf's place from the onset, while Noel Buck and Luis Diaz may need to be content with substitute roles.

Form

NYC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

NER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/13
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

NYC

Last 5 matches

NER

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

5

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

