How to watch today's New York City FC vs New England Revolution MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between New York City FC and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Yet to register a competitive win in 2025, New England Revolution will be looking to put their poor start to their new Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign behind when they take to the Yankee Stadium to face New York City FC on Saturday.

While New England suffered back-to-back defeats against Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union, the Pigeons will look to build on last weekend's 2-1 league win against Orlando City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between New York City FC and New England Revolution will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Yankee Stadium

MLS match between New York City FC and New England Revolution will be played at the Yankee Stadium in New York City, New York, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

The hosts could miss Andres Perea, Malachi Jones and Tayvon Gray due to injury issues once again, while Kevin O'Toole will serve a one-match suspension after the defender picked up a couple of bookings in the Orlando City win.

Striker Alonso Martinez will be supported by Hannes Wolf on the left side, while Nico Cavallo replaces the suspended O'Toole on the left side of the backline.

New England Revolution team news

Matt Polster could record his first appearance this season after making the squad last time out, but Leonardo Campana, Peyton Miller and Tomas Chancalay would remain unavailable for selection on account of their own respective concerns.

Polster's inclusion would come at the expense of Alhassan Yusuf's place from the onset, while Noel Buck and Luis Diaz may need to be content with substitute roles.

