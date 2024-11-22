How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks, including how to watch and team news.

The Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks are set to face off against each other in a thrilling NHL clash on November 22, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Nuggets score 116.5 points per game, while the Mavericks score 115.6.

Denver has a small advantage in rebounding, with 46.2 boards each game compared to 44.4 for Dallas.

Additionally, the Nuggets' passing has been great; they have 29.6 assists per game, which is the most in the league and a lot more than the Mavericks' 25.1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Dallas Mavericks in an electrifying NHL action on November 22, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date November 22, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic scores 29.7 points per game and shoots an amazing 56.3% from the field and 84.3% from the free throw line.

Denver Nuggets Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Aron Gordon Calf injury Out PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out

Dallas Mavericks team news

Luka Doncic leads the Dallas Mavericks with 28.1 points each game, although his 43.5% field goal shooting and 78.3% free-throw efficiency may be improved.

P.J. Washington provides second-chance opportunities with 8.1 rebounds for each game, combining 6.1 defensive and 2.0 offensive.

Dereck Lively II's 1.45 blocks each game help defend the paint.

Dallas Mavericks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Dante Exum Wrist injury Out

Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

The Denver Nuggets have a significant advantage against the Dallas Mavericks based on the last five meetings, winning four of them. The last time these two teams met, was on the 11th of November 2024, it was very close. The Nuggets won 122-120. Denver's attack has been great all season. They have scored more than 120 scores in four of those games, including a 130-104 win in December 2023. The Mavericks' only win during this time was a close 107-105 win in March 2024, showing that they can compete when the score is close. Based on these patterns, the Nuggets may have the upper hand because they are better offensively and can close games faster. However, the Mavericks' ability to stay strong in close games might make this another exciting game.

Date Results No 11, 2024 Nuggets 122-120 Mavericks Mar 18, 2024 Mavericks 107-105 Nuggets Dec 19, 2023 Nuggets 130-104 Mavericks Nov 04, 2023 Nuggets 125-114 Mavericks Feb 16, 2023 Nuggets 118-109 Mavericks

