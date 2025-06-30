Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2025: Next match, live TV schedule, scores and latest results

Djokovic is eyeing a historic 25th Grand Slam crown at the very arena where he struck gold at last year's Olympics.

There’s no denying that Novak Djokovic is in the twilight of his illustrious career, but the question still lingers—can he add one more Grand Slam trophy to his legendary haul? The grass courts of SW19 may give him the clearest shot at claiming that long-sought 25th Grand Slam crown.

Djokovic's major title drought stretches back to the 2023 US Open. That six-tournament skid marks his longest slump since 2017–18, when an elbow injury—and the surgery that followed—kept him off the top step for nearly two years. Since the start of 2024, he’s made it to just one Slam final, where he fell short in a five-set thriller to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon.

Still, it hasn’t been all dry spells. Djokovic picked up a prestigious gold medal in singles at the Paris Olympics, but the new guard—22-year-old Alcaraz and 23-year-old Jannik Sinner—has dominated the Grand Slam scene. They’ve split the last six majors, and both are now firm favorites to go all the way at this year’s Wimbledon. Djokovic, the third favorite, trails noticeably behind.

Article continues below

Even so, history suggests he's still a threat. Wimbledon has long been a happy hunting ground for the Serbian icon—his seven titles put him just one behind Roger Federer's all-time record of eight.

As for hanging up the racket, Djokovic continues to play it coy. Following his recent semifinal defeat to Sinner at Roland Garros, he hinted that it might've been his final appearance in Paris. Yet, in the same breath, he’s eyeing a return to the Olympic stage, confirming plans to defend his gold at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Djokovic's Wimbledon campaign, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and results from the Serbian legend's games.

When is Novak Djokovic's next match at Wimbledon 2025?

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 Match : versus Alexandre Muller (Round 1)

: versus Alexandre Muller (Round 1) Venue: Centre Court, All England Club, London, UK | Surface: Grass

Centre Court, All England Club, London, UK | Grass Timings: 10 am ET

Novak Djokovic will open his Wimbledon campaign against World No. 40 Alexandre Muller, with their opening round clash penciled in for Tuesday, July 1, 2025. It's expected to start at 10:00 am ET at Centre Court, All England Club in London, UK.

Where to stream Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon games live & watch on TV

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel

ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel Live stream: Fubo, ESPN+

Fans eager to catch Novak Djokovic in action at Wimbledon can tune in live via ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel, which will provide full coverage of the tournament. ABC is also set to air select marquee matchups on the middle weekend—Saturday and Sunday.

For those who prefer to stream matches on the move, the Grand Slam will be available live on both Fubo, which offers a 7-day free-trial to new members.

Novak Djokovic French Open results, scores

First Round (vs Alexandre Muller) : To-be-played

Useful links