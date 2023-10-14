Notts County vs Mansfield Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch th League Two match between Notts County and Mansfield Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Notts County will take on Mansfield Town in the League Two at Meadow Lane on Saturday. The hosts are the league leaders with 24 points after 12 rounds, whereas Mansfield are placed fifth in the standings.

Notts County are heading into this fixture on the back of a defeat against Derby County in the mid-week Football League Trophy fixture. They have otherwise lost only one out of their last five games.

Mansfield are unbeaten this season and will be confident of taking the challenge to Notts County in this away game. However, they have accumulated far too many draws - two more than any other team in League Two - to really convert that run into a higher finish in the table.

Notts County vs Mansfield Town kick-off time

Date: October 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30 am EDT Venue: Meadow Lane

The game between Notts County and Mansfield Town will be played at the Meadow Lane on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7.30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Notts County vs Mansfield Town online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be televised in the United States, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Notts County team news

Notts County will have to do without Cedwyn Scott who's facing an extended period on the sidelines due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, Geraldo Bajrami is also expected to be absent for the rest of the season due to a similar issue.

Jodi Jones didn't play in the game against Derby because of an injury he picked up in the previous match but the injury is not too severe.

Notts County predicted XI: Stone; Brindley, Baldwin, Cameron; Adebayo-Rowling, Palmer, Bostock, Jones; Crowley, McGoldrick, Langstaff.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Slocombe, Brooks, Stone Defenders: Brindley, Cameron, Rawlinson, Baldwin, Adebayo-Rowling, Chicksen, Macari, Mahovo, Tipton Midfielders: O'Brien, Crowley, Austin, Randall-Hurren, Palmer, Bostock Forwards: Langstaff, Jones, Nemane, McGoldrick, Munakandafa, Morias, Morias, Gill

Mansfield Town team news

Mansfield have not scored in their last two League Two matches, but James Gale managed to score two goals in the EFL Trophy game on Tuesday night. This performance could lead to the 21-year-old getting a start instead of Will Swan as the striker.

Ollie Clarke faced a tough challenge in the game against Wimbledon last weekend, resulting in him needing five stitches in his ankle. This injury leaves his participation in the game this Saturday uncertain.

Mansfield predicted XI: Pym; Bowery, Flint, Brunt, Cargill; Lewis, Reed, Maris, Keillor-Dunn; Swan, Akins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pym, Flinders Defenders: Johnson, McLaughlin, Hewitt, Kilgour, Cargill, Maris, Macdonald, Flint, Lewis, Cooper, Williams, Brunt, Reed Midfielders: Akins, Quinn, Oates, O'Toole, Keillor-Dunn, Boateng Forwards: Bowery, Swan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2019 Notts County 1 - 0 Mansfield Town League Two December 2018 Mansfield Town 2 - 0 Notts County League Two March 2018 Notts County 1 - 1 Mansfield Town League Two October 2017 Notts County 1 - 2 Mansfield Town EFL Trophy September 2017 Mansfield Town 3 - 1 Notts County League Two

