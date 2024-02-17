This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier LeagueNottingham ForestWest Ham UnitedNottingham Forest vs West Ham United

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham are yet to secure a win in all competitions this calendar year as they travel to City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in a Premier League encounter on Saturday.

Things have taken a turn for the worse for David Moyes' men since they registered back-to-back league wins over Manchester United and Arsenal in December 2023. The Hammer are now winless in seven competitive games, including an FA Cup exit and Sunday's 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo's Tricky Trees also look to return to winning ways following a 3-2 league loss against Newcastle United last weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham kick-off time & stadium

Date:February 17, 2024
Kick-off time:10 am ET
Venue:City Ground

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United will be played at the City Ground football stadium in Nottinghamshire, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET on Saturday, February 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US and fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Nuno will have to continue without Chris Wood and Gonzalo Montiel as the duo are yet to recover from their hamstring injuries.

Africa Cup of Nations champions with Ivory Coast, Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly, besides Nigeria's Ola Aina are all in contention here.

Matz Sels is likely to continue in goal after making his Forest debut in the game against Newcastle, while fellow newboys Giovanni Reyna and Anthony Elanga would need to battle it out to start alongside Hudson-Odoi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi going forward.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Aina, Niakhate, Murillo, Tavares; Sangare, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Turner, Vlachodimos, Sels, Hennessey
Defenders:Murillo, Niakhate, Omobamidele, Boly, Felipe, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams, Aina, Laryea
Midfielders:Sangare, Kouyate, Danilo, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Reyna
Forwards:Awoniyi, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi

West Ham team news

Saturday's game would be too soon for long-term injury absentees Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio to return from their calf and knee injuries, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the Arsenal drubbing, Moyes may be inclined to alter his backline by possibly bringing in Konstantinos Mavropanos alongside captain Kurt Zouma at the heart.

Aaron Cresswell could be given the nod over Emerson Palmieri at left-back, while Kalvin Phillips can be back in the XI alongside either Tomas Soucek or Edson Alvarez.

In attack, Jarrod Bowen should continue at the tip with Maxwel Cornet likely to start ahead of Ben Johnson on the left side.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Cresswell; Phillips, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Cornet; Bowen.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Areola, Fabianski, Anang
Defenders:Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson
Midfielders:Alvarez, Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Kudus
Forwards:Ings, Mubama, Bowen, Cornet

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 12, 2023West Ham United 3-2 Nottingham ForestPremier League
February 25, 2023West Ham United 4-0 Nottingham ForestPremier League
August 14, 2022Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham UnitedPremier League
January 5, 2014Nottingham Forest 5-0 West Ham UnitedFA Cup
January 21, 2012West Ham United 2-1 Nottingham ForestChampionship

