Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottm Forest and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will be looking to storm into the Premier League top-three when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday.

The hosts have a six-game winless run to snap following their 3-0 loss at Liverpool, while Unai Emery's men extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions after registering a 3-1 league win over Luton Town in the mid-week.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nottm Forest vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 am EDT Venue: City Ground

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa will be played at the City Ground football stadium in Nottinghamshire, England.

It will kick off at 10 am EDT on November 5 in the United States (US).

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown on fubo, Sling TV, USA and Telemundo in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nottm Forest team news

Orel Mangala and Ibrahim Sangare are a booking away from a ban after the duo was shown their fourth yellow card of the season in the Liverpool loss.

The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Felipe, Divock Origi, Chris Wood, Gonzalo Montiel, and Danilo are dealing with their respective knocks.

At the same time, Taiwo Awoniyi came off the bench as Forest boss Steve Cooper may have the Nigerian lead the three-man forward line alongside Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga.

Nottm Forest possible XI: Turner; Aurier, Murillo, Niakhate, Aina; Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Elanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Turner, Horvath, Hennessey Defenders: Niakhate, Worrall, McKenna, Omobamidele, Murillo, Boly, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams, Aurier, Aina Midfielders: Sangare, Santos, Kouyate, Dominguez, Mangala, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera Forwards: Awoniyi, Elanga

Aston Villa team news

As long as there are no sanctions on the under-investigation Nicolo Zaniolo over illegal betting allegations, the Galatasaray loanee is available for selection.

However, Leon Bailey would start ahead of Zaniolo either way in midfield.

Still unavailable for selection, are the long-term injury victims - Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia - with Jhon Duran and Jacob Ramsey ruled out through injuries.

Alex Moreno is doubtful to be passed fit from a thigh problem.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Bailey; Diaby, Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby, Traore Forwards: Watkins

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Apr 8, 2023 Aston Villa 2-0 Nottingham Forest Premier League Oct 10, 2022 Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa Premier League Mar 13, 2019 Nottingham Forest 1-3 Aston Villa Championship Nov 28, 2018 Aston Villa 5-5 Nottingham Forest Championship Jan 1, 2018 Nottingham Forest 0-1 Aston Villa Championship

