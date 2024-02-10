This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

City Ground, Nottingham
How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will take on Newcastle United in the Premier League at the City Ground on Saturday. The hosts need wins in the bag to climb up from 16th place in the standings whereas Newcastle are looking to find their feet again to get into one of the European spots from ninth place after 23 rounds.

Nottingham have registered two defeats and a stalemate in their first three matches of 2024. They will be hoping for an upset to please the home crowd and get their first league win since the 2-1 win over Manchester United at home on December 30, 2023.

For a side looking to claim one of the European spots, Newcastle have had two back-to-back poor months in terms of results. They recently held Luton to a 4-4 draw and grabbed a point after coming back from a stage where they were 4-2 down. They should draw confidence from that performance to string a few wins together in the months to come. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Date:February 10, 2024
Kick-off time:12.30 pm ET
Venue:City Ground

The match will be played at the City Ground on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock and NBC in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube, whereas live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest will have to deal with the absence of injured striker Chris Wood who delivered a remarkable hat-trick against his former team Newcastle in the previous encounter. Gonzalo Montiel is also nursing a similar injury sustained during the midweek and awaits a scan.

Ivorian pair Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly, along with Nigerian Ola Aina, are still at the Africa Cup of Nations. However, Nicolas Dominguez and Ryan Yates are eligible for selection after completing their suspensions in the previous fixture.

Nottingham predicted XI: Sels; Williams, Niakhate, Felipe, Tavares; Yates, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vlachodimos, Turner, Sels, Hennessey
Defenders:Niakhate, Worrall, McKenna, Omobamidele, Murillo, Felipe, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams
Midfielders:Santos, Kouyate, Danilo, Dominguez, Mangala, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera
Forwards:Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi

Newcastle United team news

Eddie Howe has affirmed that Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak will not participate in this weekend's match due to injuries.

Nick Pope (shoulder), Matt Targett (thigh), Joe Willock (calf), Elliot Anderson (back), and Sandro Tonali (suspended) continue to be unavailable for selection. Jamaal Lascelles, who has a calf injury, will be evaluated before kickoff.

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Murphy, Wilson, Almiron

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
Defenders:Botman, Schar, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth
Midfielders:Guimaraes, Hayden, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron, Murphy
Forwards:Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
26/12/23Newcastle United 1 - 3 Nottingham ForestPremier League
18/03/23Nottingham Forest 1 - 2 Newcastle UnitedPremier League
06/08/22Newcastle United 2 - 0 Nottingham ForestPremier League
30/08/18Nottingham Forest 3 - 1 Newcastle UnitedLeague Cup
24/08/17Newcastle United 2 - 3 Nottingham ForestLeague Cup

Useful links

