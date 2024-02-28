Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Nottingham Forest will host Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the City Ground on Wednesday.
The Red Devils would want to quickly get back on track after a defeat at the hands of Fulham in their most recent outing, a result that ended their run of five consecutive wins. They had beaten Newport County comfortably in the fourth round and will be considered favourites to progress.
Nottingham Forest will find this challenge difficult to deal with. They just lost to Aston Villa in the Premier League and needed a penalty shoot-out to get through the previous round of the FA Cup. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United kick-off time
|Date:
|February 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2.45 pm ET
|Venue:
|City Ground
The match will be played at the City Ground on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game whereas live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Nottingham Forest team news
The Forest team is currently without Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly, and Ola Aina, who suffered injuries while participating in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Chris Wood and Nuno Tavares have also been added to the list of injured players. Forest will have to depend on their available squad to eke out a result in a difficult Cup fixture.
Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Sels; Montiel, Felipe, Murillo, Niakhate; Danilo, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Origi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Turner, Vlachodimos, Sels, Hennessey
|Defenders:
|Murillo, Niakhate, Omobamidele, Felipe, Toffolo, Williams, Laryea
|Midfielders:
|Kouyate, Danilo, Dominguez, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Reyna
|Forwards:
|Awoniyi, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Ribeiro
Manchester United team news
For Manchester United, Casemiro's participation is uncertain following a severe head injury incurred during the recent match against Fulham.
Erik Ten Hag will also be without Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw (both suffering from muscle injuries), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial (groin injury), and Mason Mount (calf injury) as they continue their rehabilitation.
Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof; McTominay, Mainoo; Forson, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
|Defenders:
|, Varane, Maguire, Evans, Kambwala, Dalot
|Midfielders:
|McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri
|Forwards:
|Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Competition
|Match
|30/12/23
|Premier League
|Nottingham Forest 2 - 1 Manchester United
|26/08/23
|Premier League
|Manchester United 3 - 2 Nottingham Forest
|16/04/23
|Premier League
|Nottingham Forest 0 - 2 Manchester United
|02/02/23
|League Cup
|Manchester United 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|26/01/23
|League Cup
|Nottingham Forest 0 - 3 Manchester United