FA Cup
City Ground, Nottingham
GOAL

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

FA CupManchester UnitedNottingham Forest vs Manchester UnitedNottingham Forest

How to watch the FA Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will host Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the City Ground on Wednesday.

The Red Devils would want to quickly get back on track after a defeat at the hands of Fulham in their most recent outing, a result that ended their run of five consecutive wins. They had beaten Newport County comfortably in the fourth round and will be considered favourites to progress.

Nottingham Forest will find this challenge difficult to deal with. They just lost to Aston Villa in the Premier League and needed a penalty shoot-out to get through the previous round of the FA Cup. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date:February 28, 2024
Kick-off time:2.45 pm ET
Venue:City Ground

The match will be played at the City Ground on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game whereas live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

The Forest team is currently without Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly, and Ola Aina, who suffered injuries while participating in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chris Wood and Nuno Tavares have also been added to the list of injured players. Forest will have to depend on their available squad to eke out a result in a difficult Cup fixture.

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Sels; Montiel, Felipe, Murillo, Niakhate; Danilo, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Origi.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Turner, Vlachodimos, Sels, Hennessey
Defenders:Murillo, Niakhate, Omobamidele, Felipe, Toffolo, Williams, Laryea
Midfielders:Kouyate, Danilo, Dominguez, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Reyna
Forwards:Awoniyi, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Ribeiro

Manchester United team news

For Manchester United, Casemiro's participation is uncertain following a severe head injury incurred during the recent match against Fulham.

Erik Ten Hag will also be without Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw (both suffering from muscle injuries), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial (groin injury), and Mason Mount (calf injury) as they continue their rehabilitation.

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof; McTominay, Mainoo; Forson, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
Defenders:, Varane, Maguire, Evans, Kambwala, Dalot
Midfielders:McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri
Forwards:Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

DateCompetitionMatch
30/12/23Premier LeagueNottingham Forest 2 - 1 Manchester United
26/08/23Premier LeagueManchester United 3 - 2 Nottingham Forest
16/04/23Premier LeagueNottingham Forest 0 - 2 Manchester United
02/02/23League CupManchester United 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest
26/01/23League CupNottingham Forest 0 - 3 Manchester United

Useful links

