Nottingham Forest vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Nottingham Forest will take on Burnley in a Premier League match at the City Ground on Monday.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Nottingham Forest vs Burnley kick-off time
|Date:
|September 18, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2.45 pm EDT
|Venue:
|City Ground
The game between Nottingham Forest and Burnley will be played at the City Ground on Monday. Kick-off is at 2.45 pm m EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, USA and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Nottingham Forest team news
Nottingham Forest will have to cope without Danilo, who is nursing a hamstring injury that forced him to leave the field during the victory against Chelsea.
Defender Serge Aurier and forward Anthony Elanga were both questionable for the upcoming match. They would need to undergo fitness assessments for their respective injuries but are likely to be included.
Forest predicted XI: Turner; Boly, Niakhate, Felipe; Aurier, Kouyate, Yates, Aina; Gibbs-White, Elanga; Awoniyi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Turner, Horvath
|Defenders:
|Niakhate, Worrall, Panzo, Boly, Mbe Soh, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aurier, Aina, Drager, Felipe
|Midfielders:
|Kouyate, Yates, O'Brien, Freuler, Shelvey, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera
|Forwards:
|Awoniyi, Mighten, Johnson, Dennis, Wood, Elanga, Hwang
Burnley team news
Burnley continues to miss Michael Obafemi and Hjalmar Ekdal, who are sidelined due to injuries.
On a more positive note, the team welcomes back Aaron Ramsey and Vitinho, who are now available for selection. Anass Zaroury returns to the squad after completing his three-match suspension.
Burnley predicted XI: Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Delcroix; Manuel, Berge, Cullen, Koleosho; Amdouni, Foster.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Trafford, Muric
|Defenders:
|O'Shea, Taylor, Egan-Riley, Roberts, Al-Dakhil, Dodgson, Delcroix
|Midfielders:
|Berge, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Twine, Cullen, Bastien
|Forwards:
|Larsen, Koleosho, Redmond, Amdouni, Rodriguez, Foster, Manuel, Costelloe, Odobert
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 2023
|Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley
|Carabao Cup
|July 2017
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Burnley
|Friendly
|February 2016
|Burnley 1 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|Championship
|October 2015
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Burnley
|Championship
|February 2014
|Burnley 3 - 1 Nottingham Forest
|Championship
