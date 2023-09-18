Nottingham Forest vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will take on Burnley in a Premier League match at the City Ground on Monday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley kick-off time

Date: September 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm EDT Venue: City Ground

The game between Nottingham Forest and Burnley will be played at the City Ground on Monday. Kick-off is at 2.45 pm m EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, USA and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest will have to cope without Danilo, who is nursing a hamstring injury that forced him to leave the field during the victory against Chelsea.

Defender Serge Aurier and forward Anthony Elanga were both questionable for the upcoming match. They would need to undergo fitness assessments for their respective injuries but are likely to be included.

Forest predicted XI: Turner; Boly, Niakhate, Felipe; Aurier, Kouyate, Yates, Aina; Gibbs-White, Elanga; Awoniyi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath Defenders: Niakhate, Worrall, Panzo, Boly, Mbe Soh, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aurier, Aina, Drager, Felipe Midfielders: Kouyate, Yates, O'Brien, Freuler, Shelvey, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera Forwards: Awoniyi, Mighten, Johnson, Dennis, Wood, Elanga, Hwang

Burnley team news

Burnley continues to miss Michael Obafemi and Hjalmar Ekdal, who are sidelined due to injuries.

On a more positive note, the team welcomes back Aaron Ramsey and Vitinho, who are now available for selection. Anass Zaroury returns to the squad after completing his three-match suspension.

Burnley predicted XI: Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Delcroix; Manuel, Berge, Cullen, Koleosho; Amdouni, Foster.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric Defenders: O'Shea, Taylor, Egan-Riley, Roberts, Al-Dakhil, Dodgson, Delcroix Midfielders: Berge, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Twine, Cullen, Bastien Forwards: Larsen, Koleosho, Redmond, Amdouni, Rodriguez, Foster, Manuel, Costelloe, Odobert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley Carabao Cup July 2017 Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Burnley Friendly February 2016 Burnley 1 - 0 Nottingham Forest Championship October 2015 Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Burnley Championship February 2014 Burnley 3 - 1 Nottingham Forest Championship

