How to watch Notre Dame vs Missouri NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Missouri heads to South Bend on Tuesday night for a showdown with Notre Dame at Purcell Pavilion, with tipoff slated for 9:00 pm ET on ESPNU.

The Tigers roll in red-hot at 8-0, steamrolling just about everyone in their path so far. Their most recent outing was an 86-59 dismantling of Cleveland State, another performance where both ends of the floor clicked seamlessly, the offense firing on all cylinders and the defense suffocating opponents.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, sits at 5-3 overall and has been rock-solid in its own building with a spotless 4-0 record at Purcell Pavilion. The Irish are coming off a 66-56 defeat to Houston, but that result doesn’t tell the full story, they've shown plenty of grit early on despite running through a gauntlet of tough opponents. This one has all the makings of a compelling battle between an undefeated powerhouse and a home team that refuses to back down.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Notre Dame vs Missouri NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame vs Missouri: Date and tip-off time

The Fighting Irish will face off against the Tigers in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Purcell Pavilion in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Date Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Purcell Pavilion Location Notre Dame, Indiana

How to watch Notre Dame vs Missouri on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Notre Dame and Missouri live on ESPNU nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Notre Dame vs Missouri team news & key performers

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Notre Dame's engine starts with Markus Burton, who has been the heartbeat of the offense, pouring in 20.1 points per night while also handing out 2.8 assists to pace the team in both categories.

On the glass, Carson Towt has been the muscle, ripping down 10.4 rebounds per game to go with 5.5 points. From deep, Braeden Shrewsberry has been the Irish's most reliable long-range weapon, drilling 2.6 triples per contest. Defensively, the tandem of Burton and Towt leads the charge as well — Burton swipes 1.8 steals per game, while Towt anchors the rim with a team-best 0.5 blocks.

Missouri Tigers team news

For Missouri, Mark Mitchell sits atop the stat sheet, lighting up scoreboards with 17.1 points and dishing 3.5 assists per outing, both team highs. Shawn Phillips Jr. has owned the boards, hauling in 7.2 rebounds per game while chipping in 9.7 points and 1.3 assists.

From beyond the arc, Jacob Crews has been the Tigers' sharpest shooter, knocking down 2.5 three-pointers per matchup. On the defensive side, Anthony Robinson II sets the tone with 2.1 steals per game, while Phillips protects the paint, posting a team-leading 1.5 blocks per contest.