How to watch today's Notre Dame vs Duke NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 13 Duke women's basketball faces another tough test on Monday as they travel to South Bend, Ind., to take on No. 2 Notre Dame.

The Blue Devils continue their challenging stretch of ACC matchups, with this one marking the pinnacle as they go up against the conference leaders. Notre Dame, with only two losses and an impressive average victory margin of 26.8 points, has been on a dominant run this season. Duke stands as one of the few remaining teams that could disrupt the Fighting Irish's perfect conference record. The Blue Devils are second in the league in overall defense and third in field goal percentage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Notre Dame vs Duke NCAA Women's Basketball game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame vs Duke: Date and tip-off time

The Fighting Irish and the Blue Devils will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana.

Date Monday, February 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Purcell Pavilion Location South Bend, Indiana

How to watch Notre Dame vs Duke on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Fighting Irish and the Blue Devils on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Notre Dame vs Duke play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

Leading the way for the Fighting Irish is sophomore guard Hannah Hidalgo, the reigning ACC Rookie of the Year, who now averages 25.2 points per game while shooting 49.0%. She is joined by redshirt junior guard Olivia Miles, who contributes 17 points per game. In their last outing, Miles drained eight 3-pointers, scoring 28 points in an 88-57 blowout of Pitt, with senior guard Sonia Citron adding 22 points to the effort. As a team, the Fighting Irish lead the ACC in field goal percentage (50.4%), 3-point shooting (42.3%), assists, and steals.

Duke Blue Devils news & key performers

For Duke, Toby Fournier has been the standout, leading the team in points (325), field goal percentage (.552), total field goals (123), free throws (75), and blocks (29), while also ranking second in rebounds (127). Fournier is the top freshman in the ACC for total field goal percentage, field goals made (4.9), and attempts (8.8), as well as offensive rebounds per game (2.0). Her 55.2% shooting in ACC play is the best in the conference for players making at least five field goals per game.

Oluchi Okananwa has raised her game since December, especially in conference action, averaging 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1.6 assists, with 10 double-digit scoring performances. Taina Mair has been a steadying force for the Blue Devils' offense, dishing out 4.0 assists per game.