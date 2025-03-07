How to watch today's Notre Dame vs California NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Notre Dame versus California NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Second-seeded Notre Dame (25-4) is set to square off against seventh-seeded California (25-7) in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday at First Horizon Coliseum.

With the No. 2 seed, the Fighting Irish earned a double-bye straight into the quarterfinals, while the Golden Bears had to navigate past Virginia in Thursday's second round. Cal wasted little time dispatching the Hokies, securing a convincing 75-58 victory to punch their ticket to face Notre Dame.

Their previous meeting this season saw then-No. 6 Notre Dame dismantle then-No. 21 Cal in a commanding 91-52 triumph at Purcell Pavilion on February 9. Hannah Hidalgo led the charge with 24 points, while Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron each added 16.

Notre Dame enters the tournament having dropped two of its final three regular-season games. The Irish suffered a double-overtime heartbreaker on the road against top-seeded NC State before falling at home to fourth-seeded Florida State. However, they bounced back in their season finale with a solid win over No. 6 seed Louisville.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Notre Dame vs California NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame vs California: Date and tip-off time

The Fighting Irish and the Golden Bears will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Date Friday, March 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue First Horizon Coliseum Location Greensboro, North Carolina

How to watch Notre Dame vs California on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Fighting Irish and the Golden Bears on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

After wrapping up the regular season with a 72-59 victory over Louisville on Sunday, Notre Dame collected a haul of ACC accolades this week. Hannah Hidalgo headlined the honors, securing both ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year—becoming just the second player in program history to claim the conference's top individual award and only the third in ACC history to sweep both distinctions in a single season.

Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron joined Hidalgo on the All-ACC First Team, while Liatu King earned a spot on the Second Team. Meanwhile, Kate Koval was recognized on the All-Freshman Team.

California Golden Bears news & key performers

Seventh-seeded Cal punched its ticket to the ACC quarterfinals with a commanding 75-58 win over 10th-seeded Virginia on Wednesday. Marta Suarez and Michelle Onyiah each recorded double-doubles, posting 16 points and 10 rebounds apiece as the Golden Bears controlled the glass with a dominant 46-28 rebounding edge.

Lulu Twidale caught fire from beyond the arc, draining four of Cal's nine three-pointers to share the scoring lead with 16 points, while Kayla Williams also contributed double figures with 12 points. The victory marked Cal’s first-ever win in the ACC Tournament.