Norwich City vs Watford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich City and Watford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich will take on Watford in the Championship at the Carrow Road on Tuesday. Only four points separate the hosts and the visitors, who are ninth and 11th in the standings respectively.

Norwich have kicked off the new year well, with only two defeats in nine games. One of those was at the hands of Liverpool in the FA Cup. They will be confident of climbing up the table with a win over their mid-week opponents.

Watford are struggling to pick up wins and are winless in their last six games. They will be looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat across all competitions. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Norwich City vs Watford kick-off time

Date: February 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm ET Venue: Carrow Road

The match will be played at Carrow Road on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Norwich City vs Watford online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The match will not be televised in the US, but live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Norwich City team news

Norwich are facing a potential setback as their top scorer, Jonathan Rowe, picked up a hamstring injury in the closing moments of the QPR game.

Rowe's availability for the upcoming clash against Watford remains uncertain pending the scan results. Christian Fassnacht is likely to retain his position on the right wing in his absence.

Grant Hanley aims to secure a consistent spot in the center-back position alongside Ben Gibson after returning from a spell on the sidelines. He is slated to make only his third league appearance of the season.

Norwich City predicted XI: Gunn; Stacey, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; McLean, Sara, Fassnacht, Barnes, Sainz; Sargent.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Long, Barden, McCracken Defenders: Hanley, Gibson, Duffy, Giannoulis, McCallum, Stacey, Fisher Midfielders: Sorensen, Sara, Nunez, Gibbs, McLean, Fassnacht, Placheta, Hernandez, Springett Forwards: Idah, Barnes, Sainz, Sargent

Watford team news

Emmanuel Dennis, despite his return to Watford, isn't deemed fit for his second debut just yet.

Vakoun Bayo's injury, which forced him off the field after just three minutes in the previous game, means Watford need Mileta Rajovic to fire in the final third.

Watford predicted XI: Hamer; Dele-Bashiru, Porteous, Hoedt, Lewis; Kone, Livermore, Chakvetadze; Asprilla, Sema, Rajovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hamer Defenders: Porteous, Hoedt, Sierralta, Pollock, Lewis, Morris, Andrews Midfielders: Kayembe, Livermore, Kone, Louza, Dele-Bashiru, Sema, Asprilla, Chakvetadze Forwards: Rajovic, Healey, Ince, Martins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/11/23 Watford 3 - 2 Norwich City Championship 02/01/23 Norwich City 0 - 1 Watford Championship 16/10/22 Watford 2 - 1 Norwich City Championship 22/01/22 Watford 0 - 3 Norwich City Premier League 18/09/21 Norwich City 1 - 3 Watford Premier League

