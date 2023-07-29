Norway Women vs Philippines Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Norway and Philippines, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norway Women face a threat of an early exit at the 2023 Women's World Cup, but a win over Philippines Women on Sunday can turn things in their favour.

A 1-0 loss to tournament co-hosts New Zealand followed by a goalless draw with Switzerland sees La Nati currently placed at the bottom of Group A, while Alen Stajcic's side responded to a 2-0 loss against the Swiss with a solitary-goal win over NZ.

For Norway to qualify for the knockouts, they will need to win on Sunday and hope that there is a winner between New Zealand and Switzerland. Meanwhile, a draw in the other game in the group would bring goal difference into play.

Whereas a win is what Philippines would need to book their berth in the round of 16.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Norway Women vs Philippines Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 3am EDT Venue: Eden Park

It will kick off at 3am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Norway Women vs Philippines Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FS1, fuboTV and UNIVERSO is available to stream online live through Peacock and Sling TV.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Norway Women team news

Ada Hegerberg has been ruled out of the must-win game after sustaining a groin injury in training, prompting Norway boss Hege Riise to opt for the services of Caroline Graham Hansen up front.

Meanwhile, having started in the game against Switzerland, Manchester United midfielder Vilde Boe Risa should keep her place in the XI.

Norway Women possible XI: Mikalsen; Bjelde, Mjelde, Harviken, T. Hansen; Maanum, Boe Risa, Reiten; C. Hansen, Haavi, Eikeland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fiskerstrand, Pettersen, Mikalsen Defenders: Sonstevold, Horte, T. Hansen, Bergsvand, Mjelde, Harviken, Lund Midfielders: Engen, Boe Risa, Saevik, C. Hansen, Reiten, Bjelde, Eikeland, Maanum, Haavi Forwards: Blakstad, Josendal, Haug

Philippines Women team news

On the other hand, an unchanged Philippines XI can be expected to walk out, with Olivia McDaniel in goal and a center-back pairing of Hali Long and Angela Beard.

The first to score a goal for her country at the Women's World Cup, Sarina Bolden will continue in attack alongside Katrina Guillou.

Philippines Women possible XI: McDaniel; Barker, Long, Beard, Harrison; Sawicki, Cowart, Eggesvik, Quezada; Bolden, Guillou

Position Players Goalkeepers: Davies-McDaniel, Jota, Fontanilla Defenders: Cesar, Cowart, Long, Beard, Harrison, Barker, Randle, Bonta Midfielders: Sawicki, Annis, Eggesvik, Castaneda, Bugay, Quezada Forwards: Bolden, Flanigan, McDaniel, Serrano, Frilles, Guillou

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations will face each other across all competitions.

