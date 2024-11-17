How to watch today's Norway vs Kazakhstan Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Norway and Kazakhstan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norway will be battling for a direct spot in the top tier of the UEFA Nations League when they welcome already-relegated Kazakhstan to Ullevaal Stadion on Sunday.

However, besides picking up a win to boost their chance of promotion, Erling Haaland and co. may need a favour from third-placed Slovenia against Group B3 leaders Austria who have the same points as Lovene.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Norway vs Kazakhstan kick-off time

The UEFA Nations League match between Norway and Kazakhstan will be played at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, November 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Norway team news

Skipper Martin Odegaard may watch the match from the sidelines once again, while Kristoffer Ajer, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, David Moller Wolfe, Oscar Bobb, Hugo Vetlesen and goalkeeper Orjan Nyland are ruled out through injury.

Egil Selvik would continue to deputise for Nyland in goal, with Haaland joined in attack by Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa.

Kazakhstan team news

Aleksandr Marochkin will be suspended after the defender was sent off in the 2-0 loss against Austria on Thursday, while Adilbek Zhumakhanov is set to replace Nuraly Alip in the squad.

Bauyrzhan Islamkhan will look to keep his place in the XI alongside Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov, with Abat Aymbetov leading the line.

Standings

