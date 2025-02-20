How to watch today's North Carolina vs Syracuse NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina versus Syracuse NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Syracuse women's basketball (10-15, 4-10 ACC) is set to return to the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday for a challenging clash against ninth-ranked North Carolina (23-4, 11-3 ACC).

The Orange head back to the 315 after a tough road trip to the Bay Area, where they faced Stanford and Cal over the weekend. Syracuse struggled against the Cardinal, falling 79-58 last Thursday, before putting up a spirited fight in a narrow 75-69 loss to the Golden Bears on Sunday. However, they'll take confidence from their last home game on February 9, when they secured a 62-50 victory over Wake Forest.

Meanwhile, North Carolina arrives in Syracuse riding the momentum of a five-game winning streak. The Tar Heels edged out then-No. 10 NC State, 66-65, in their most recent outing, securing their first top-10 win of the season thanks to a career-best 23-point performance from Reniya Kelly. UNC has been formidable away from home, boasting a perfect 7-0 road record and suffering just one defeat outside of their home court, Carmichael Arena.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the North Carolina vs Syracuse NCAA Women's Basketball game, plus plenty more.

North Carolina vs Syracuse: Date and tip-off time

The Tar Heels and the Orange will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Date Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue JMA Wireless Dome Location Syracuse, New York

How to watch North Carolina vs Syracuse on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tar Heels and the Orange on:

TV Channel: ACC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to North Carolina vs Syracuse play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key performers

North Carolina, on the other hand, puts up 71.9 points per game (80th nationally) while locking things down defensively, allowing just 55.7 points per contest—ranking 22nd. The Tar Heels boast a +438 scoring differential, outpacing opponents by an average of 16.2 points per game.

Maria Gakdeng leads UNC’s scoring with 10.9 points per game, ranking 613th in the nation. Meanwhile, Reniya Kelly has been a revelation in her sophomore season, improving her scoring output by over 45% and reaching double figures in six consecutive games—a first in her career. Her all-around game has also been on display, grabbing a season-high eight rebounds at Clemson while dishing out three or more assists in eight games this season.

Syracuse Orange news & key performers

Offensively, Syracuse averages 70.8 points per game—ranking 87th in the nation—but their defensive struggles have been evident, conceding 71.9 points per contest (322nd). That has resulted in a slim -1.1 scoring differential overall. Dyaisha Fair leads the scoring charge for the Orange, averaging 15.5 points per game, ranking 148th in the country.