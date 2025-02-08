How to watch today's North Carolina vs Pittsburgh NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina vs Pittsburgh NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Pittsburgh Panthers (14-8, 5-6 ACC) hit the road for a crucial ACC showdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels (13-10, 6-5) in Chapel Hill this Saturday.

Pitt's recent stretch has been anything but smooth sailing. Their victory over North Carolina stands out as a rare highlight in an otherwise frustrating ACC campaign. Since that win, the Panthers have dropped two straight games and had already lost four of five before that matchup. Despite being favored in eight of their last ten contests, they've stumbled to a disappointing 4-6 record—a stretch that has put their season in jeopardy. Their latest setback, a humbling 16-point defeat at home to Virginia, was arguably the most disheartening of the bunch.

Meanwhile, North Carolina looked poised to stake their claim as an ACC contender after a four-game winning streak pushed them to a promising 12-6 record. However, their momentum came to a screeching halt, as they've now lost four of their last five, including the setback against Pitt. Even their lone win in that span was a tight six-point affair, raising concerns about their ability to close out games.

North Carolina vs Pittsburgh: Date and tip-off time

The Tar Heels and the Panthers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC.

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Dean E. Smith Center Location Chapel Hill, NC

How to watch North Carolina vs Pittsburgh on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tar Heels and the Panthers on:

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo

North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key performers

When the Tar Heels fell to the Panthers in Pittsburgh, turnovers proved to be their undoing. UNC coughed up the ball 14 times, and Pitt capitalized to the tune of 22 points—ultimately the deciding factor. Any hopes of a turnaround rest heavily on Elliot Cadeau, who has dished out 27 assists but also committed 16 turnovers over the last four games. As the team's primary playmaker, he needs to set the tone by making the simple, effective decisions.

If North Carolina is to spark a late-season push, Seth Trimble will be pivotal. As their best two-way player, he's been a difference-maker when he's firing on all cylinders. The Tar Heels boast an 8-3 record when he hits at least 12 points, and he’s been dominant on the glass, securing double-digit rebounds in two of his last three outings.

Pittsburgh Panthers team news & key performers

For Pitt, Jaland Lowe holds the key to their success. He torched UNC with 18 points, seven assists, and six boards in their previous meeting but struggled in his most recent outing, managing just seven points against Virginia—his lowest mark of the season.

Adding to Pitt's firepower, Zack Austin was a force on both ends in their 73-65 victory over the Tar Heels at the Petersen Events Center. The High Point native put up 15 points while matching his season-high with five blocks, proving to be a defensive nightmare for UNC.