How to watch today's North Carolina vs Miami NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina vs Miami NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Saturday's showdown against struggling Miami (FL) has all the makings of a trap game for North Carolina as it looks to solidify its NCAA Tournament case with a noon tipoff against the ACC's bottom-dweller.

North Carolina (18-11, 11-6 ACC) has hit its stride at the perfect time, riding a four-game winning streak, with the last three victories coming in dominant fashion. Head coach Hubert Davis, fresh off securing a contract extension through 2030, has found a balanced lineup that has turned the Tar Heels into a model of consistency.

Miami (6-22, 2-15), once a Final Four contender just two seasons ago, has nosedived since legendary coach Jim Larranaga stepped down in December. The Hurricanes started 2024 on the right foot with three consecutive wins but haven’t strung together back-to-back victories since. Star guard Nijel Pack has been sidelined with an injury since late last year, leaving Matthew Cleveland and Lynn Kidd as the only double-digit scorers on the roster.

If there’s one thing UNC has mastered this season, it’s taking care of business against inferior competition. The Tar Heels’ only losses to lower-ranked ACC opponents came against a struggling Pitt side and a respectable Stanford squad currently sitting in sixth.

On paper, North Carolina should cruise to a double-digit victory, but at this stage, winning is all that matters—style points are secondary. Miami presents the perfect opportunity for UNC to add another commanding win, but underestimating the Hurricanes would be playing with fire, regardless of their poor form.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the North Carolina vs Miami NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

North Carolina vs Miami: Date and tip-off time

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Miami Hurricanes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, March 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Dean E. Smith Center Location Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to watch North Carolina vs Miami on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tar Heels and the Hurricanes on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to North Carolina vs Miami play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key performers

Two key areas where the Tar Heels imposed their will in Monday’s dominant win over Florida State: offensive rebounding and second-chance points.

UNC faced one of the nation's tallest teams in the Seminoles, who boast five players standing at least 6ft 10in, yet won the rebounding battle by 14. The Tar Heels pulled down 35 boards to FSU's 21, including a 13-4 edge on the offensive glass.

After managing just 67.4 points per game across its last five losses, North Carolina has been on fire offensively, averaging 90.5 points during its four-game tear. The Tar Heels now face a Miami defense that has been hemorrhaging points, conceding an average of 81.5 during its four consecutive defeats.

UNC guard RJ Davis, who tallied 20 points and five assists against Florida State, torched the Hurricanes for a Smith Center-record 42 points last season. With this marking his second-to-last home game, Davis could be primed for another explosive performance.

Miami Hurricanes news & key performers

Miami's lack of size presents another clear advantage for North Carolina. Lynn Kidd, the Hurricanes' only player standing at least 6ft 10in, anchors the middle, but UNC has the physicality to dominate the paint. If the Tar Heels want to stay on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, they need to impose their will down low and control the glass.

One potential X-factor is Matthew Cleveland, Miami's top scorer at 16.3 points per game. The 6ft 7in wing has missed consecutive games with a left ankle injury but was in scorching form earlier this year, averaging 26.4 points across a seven-game stretch from mid-January to mid-February. He exploded for 32 points in Miami’s last win, a 91-84 triumph over Syracuse. Should he suit up Saturday, UNC's Drake Powell will likely be tasked with keeping him in check.